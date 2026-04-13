Café owner goes viral after chasing social media star through Cardiff streets

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff café owner has posted a viral video chasing after a British social media star in the city centre.

Taslima Ali, who runs the Pink Kiwi café, spotted British content creator ‘Gym Skin’ nearby and decided to act quickly. His audio ‘follow that tune’ has recently been widely shared across TikTok and Instagram reels, prompting Ali to introduce herself and promote her business.

The Pink Kiwi café is a small independent, family-friendly brunch spot on Crwys Road in Cardiff. Opened in 2021, it serves a range of halal breakfast and lunch options including pancakes, cooked breakfasts, coffee and desserts.

The café has built a reputation for its welcoming atmosphere, colourful presentation and strong community feel, with a focus on families and locally sourced customers.

The shop has also built a strong social media presence, with more than 12,800 followers on Instagram, where Ali regularly shares their dishes and engages with customers online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Kiwi (@pinkkiwicardiff)

In the video, Ali is seen chasing after ‘Gym Skin’ who is crossing the road, shouting his name before she chats with him outside his car.

Gym Skin, whose real name is Jack, has been a content creator for years.

He started the ‘follow that tune’ trend where he is seen hearing Into the Groove by Madonna while out in public and telling his friends to “follow that tune” before breaking into a distinctive shoulder-drop dance.

The moment has since been widely recreated on TikTok and Instagram, with users mimicking the dance and lip-syncing to the audio. The trend has been picked up by a number of high-profile figures, including Cruz Beckham, helping drive its popularity online

Jack is from Essex and started off as a fitness influencer, hence the name Gymskin, known for his gym content. However, he blew up when he started streaming videos on the platform Kick.

In Pink Kiwi’s video which has now got over 220k views on Instagram, Ali hands the social media star her business card and says: “Hey can I give you something? I own a café in Cardiff.”

Jack responds: “Oh nice. What do you have?”

She says: “I do breakfast, lunch, coffee, cake. We’re really viral on TikTok. I’d love for you to come.”

He says: “Right I’ll check it out yeah.”

You can watch the full video here.