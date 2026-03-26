Caitlin Lavagna returns with theatrical new single ‘Endless Goodbye’

Rising Welsh artist Caitlin Lavagna has returned with a theatrical new indie rock anthem about love, chaos and heartbreak.

Born in the Rhondda with Gilbraltarian heritage, Lavagna has already made a splash in the Welsh music scene.

Now the BBC Radio Wales A-List artist and winner of Best Solo Artist at the Newport City Radio Awards is back with an indie power ballad.

Written with her friend Trunky Juno, famed for lo-fi pop and irreverent lyrics, Endless Goodbye promises to blend the comic and the sincere.

Inspired by dramatic storytelling in songs such as Fairytale of New York, Caitlin revealed that Endless Goodbye details “the messy reality of a love you can’t escape”.

Fans of MeatLoaf, Kate Bush, Bonnie Tyler and My Chemical Romance will find much to love here, as Caitlin and Trunky Juno put a modern spin on their emotional anthems.

Caitlin has been teasing the track, which Tune Fountain called “A dramatic, punchy anthem full of tension and dark humour,”, across social media ahead of its release on 26 March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Lavagna (@caitlinlavagna)

Endless Goodbye was recorded at Ghost Town Sounds Studio in London with producer Alex McArthur, and Caitlin explained “it quickly became something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Caitlin’s rich vocals are right at home on the track, which serves to soothe broken hearted lovers in need of a song equal parts tender and cheeky.

As well as the latest track, Caitlin’s back-catalogue is filled with belters inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Pink, Adele, and other strong female vocalists.

Listen to more from Caitlin here.