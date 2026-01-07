Call for urgent funding to support ‘vital’ music company

Amelia Jones

A wave of support has emerged after a key music organisation which supports music of black origin from Wales announced it will close due to lack of funding.

Larynx Entertainment, based in Wrexham, is an independent multimedia music company and platform that has played a significant role in supporting and promoting urban music and artists across Wales.

It began in December 2018 as a collective of hip‑hop artists and later developed into a broader platform dedicated to showcasing Welsh talent, especially in genres rooted in Black culture such as hip‑hop, grime, R&B and related styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @larynxentertainment

Last week, founder Dave Acton took to Instagram to announce that the organisation was coming to an end.

He said: “Genuinely one of the hardest things I’ve had to do this, but it’s time to bring this to an end.

“…I want to thank the artists for allowing me to do what I’ve done. I hope, even if only a little bit, it’s helped.”

The organisation which produced audio and visual content, live showcases and events, helped artists gain exposure, and ran talent development and educational programmes to help emerging musicians with recording, promotion and performance opportunities.

Larynx has also been involved in community and cultural projects, contributing to exhibitions and collaborative events that celebrate hip‑hop culture, as well as providing creative spaces for workshops, performances and artistic expression.

Messages of support flooded into the comments section. One commenter wrote: “Dave, genuinely you have changed my musical life. So many discoveries, so much news reaching me before anyone or anything else.

“Hope you’re good & that you still have an outlet for your love of music, because I know how much it means to you. Thank you for everything ”

Another added: “Sending love Dave. Honestly you’ve made such a huge difference to the Welsh music scene as a whole and your work, passion and time and effort will never be forgotten. Thank you man a million times.”

Some supporters have gone further, with multi-disciplinary artist and activist Andrew Ogun starting a petition and writing an open letter calling for urgent action.

The letter describes Larynx as “by far, the most important organisation documenting, connecting, platforming and supporting Music of Black Origin across Wales.”

The petition has already gained significant traction, reflecting widespread concern over the potential loss of such a pivotal organisation.

Supporters argue that without immediate funding and structural support, Larynx’s closure would be a devastating blow to Wales’ cultural landscape and the music scene, particularly for genres rooted in Black culture.

Many are calling on funding bodies and government agencies to step in quickly and provide the resources needed to ensure Larynx can continue its vital work supporting artists and connecting communities.

View and sign the petition here.