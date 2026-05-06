Campaign launches to save landmark building that put Wales on the pop map

A campaign has launched to save a historic building that was once home to pop bottles and pop stars.

The Pop Factory in Porth is a landmark building with a proud history of culture and innovation.

Originally the home of the Corona Pop brand, it gained national recognition in the year 2000 when it became the iconic home of television shows such as The Guest List, Session Hwyr, and The Pop Factory. Hosting performances from the likes of Stereophonics and Tom Jones, The Pop Factory broadcast the Rhondda to screens across Wales and beyond.

Today, the building remains a vibrant and active creative hub, providing space for independent artists, theatre groups, choirs, training organisations, art exhibitions, and a wide range of community events.

The current owners have decided to sell the building at a listed sale price of £475,000.

Now a campaign has been launched by a group who want to save the building and preserve its heritage.

Established to secure its future for the people of Porth and the Rhondda, The Pop Factory Ltd is a group of artists, organisations and local residents united in their goal to bring the building into community ownership.

Together they are committed to ensuring the building continues to serve as a centre of creativity and opportunity for generations to come.

They say The Pop Factory is a valued asset not only to the people of Porth, but for the Rhondda community as a whole.

In a statement on their website they say: ‘If private buyers purchase it, The Pop Factory as we know it could disappear, and the creative energy that’s fizzed inside those walls for decades would be gone for good.

‘For the people of the Rhondda, The Pop Factory is a part of our story. It’s where many would have worked hard to put food on the table, or where we experienced live music for the first time. Where our passion for the arts was ignited. Where creativity found a home.

‘Now that home is at risk.’

The group have shared their vision for the future of one of the South Wales Valleys’ most famous buildings as a supportive and sustainable, multi-use space for Porth.

They say: By securing this building, we aim to build on its legacy as a cornerstone of Porth’s cultural identity and create lasting opportunities for local residents, artists, and businesses.

With your support, we aim to:

Support Local Businesses

We will support local and creative businesses to flourish with affordable workspaces and a supportive environment.

Nurture Local Talent

We will provide a platform for live performances, cultural, and arts activity, continuing the building’s proud tradition as a stage for local talent, whatever your discipline.

Provide Training & Skills

We will provide both formal and informal learning opportunities for all to engage with the arts and develop new skills.

Improve Community Wellbeing

Promote community wellbeing and cohesion, in a welcoming and inclusive space for people of all ages and backgrounds, safely.

Put Porth Town Centre Back on the Map

Increase footfall and economic activity in Porth town centre, contributing to the wider regeneration of the high street and local economy

How you can help Save The Pop Factory.

This campaign runs on people power. Share our content, tell your story, or bring your skills to the table. And if you can donate to our Crowdfunder campaign, every pound takes us closer to bringing this building home.

Donate here… https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-the-pop-factory

To find out more and get involved visit https://www.thepopfactory.co.uk/