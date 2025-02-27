Cân i Gymru 2025 moves to online voting

A new voting process is being introduced for S4C’s Cân i Gymru 2025 competition this year with a move to a free online voting system.

The iconic competition will be broadcast live from Dragon Studios in Bridgend on Friday, 28 February 2025, with Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris guiding eager fans and viewers up and down the country through the performances. As usual, viewers will decide the winning song on the night by voting for their favourite from the eight competing entries. This year’s voting process will be online only, following the same format as other major television competitions.

Process

Voting can be done using a computer, tablet, or smart phone, using the voting link: s4c.cymru/canigymru. The only requirements is internet connection and a valid email address. For those voting via smart phone, a QR code will be displayed on-screen during the live broadcast to direct viewers straight to the voting website. Once on the page, viewers can click on the voting box to select their favourite. Only one vote per email address is allowed. After confirming their choice and casting their vote by following the steps to enter their name, postcode, and email address, viewers will then need to verify their email to complete the process. Elin Fflur said: “S4C and Afanti, the producers of Cân i Gymru 2025, have created a simple and effective voting process that takes less than a minute to complete. “There will be eight fantastic songs in this year’s competition – remember, only one vote is allowed per email address, so choose wisely!”

Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award is the Chair of the panel of judges who will mentor the competitors and present the winner with the Cân i Gymru trophy. The judges are musician Peredur ap Gwynedd, multi-skilled musician, actress and presenter Caryl Parry Jones, rapper and songwriter Sage Todz and singer-songwriter Catty. As well as receiving the coveted title of Cân i Gymru 2025, the composer of the winning song will win £5,000 as well as a performing contract, with the runners up receiving a second prize of £3,000 and the third £2,000. The eight songs that have been chosen to compete are: 1 : Troseddwr yr Awr Composers : Dros Dro Singers : Dros Dro 2 : Am Byth Composer : Geth Vaughan Singer : Lewys Meredydd 3 : Torra Dy Gwys Composer: Elfed Morgan Morris, Carys Owen, Emlyn Gomer Roberts Singer : Catrin Angharad Jones 4 : Gwydr Hanner Llawn Composer : Garry Owen Hughes Singer : Garry Owen Hughes 5 : Mae’r Amser Wedi Dod Composers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths Singers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths 6 : Lluniau Ar Fy Stryd Composer : Meilyr Wyn Singer : Gwen Edwards 7: Hapus Composer : Geth Vaughan Singer : Geth Vaughan 8 : Diwedd y Byd Composer: Marc Skone Singer : Marc Skone All of the songs will be played on Radio Cymru from 18 February onwards. Viewers at home will be able to join in the conversation on social media by using #CiG2025.

