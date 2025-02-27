Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Cân i Gymru 2025 moves to online voting

27 Feb 2025 3 minute read
Can i Gymru

A new voting process is being introduced for S4C’s Cân i Gymru 2025 competition this year with a move to a free online voting system.

The iconic competition will be broadcast live from Dragon Studios in Bridgend on Friday, 28 February 2025, with Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris guiding eager fans and viewers up and down the country through the performances.

As usual, viewers will decide the winning song on the night by voting for their favourite from the eight competing entries.

This year’s voting process will be online only, following the same format as other major television competitions.

Process

Voting can be done using a computer, tablet, or smart phone, using the voting link: s4c.cymru/canigymru. The only requirements is internet connection and a valid email address. For those voting via smart phone, a QR code will be displayed on-screen during the live broadcast to direct viewers straight to the voting website.

Once on the page, viewers can click on the voting box to select their favourite. Only one vote per email address is allowed.

After confirming their choice and casting their vote by following the steps to enter their name, postcode, and email address, viewers will then need to verify their email to complete the process.

Elin Fflur said: “S4C and Afanti, the producers of Cân i Gymru 2025, have created a simple and effective voting process that takes less than a minute to complete.

“There will be eight fantastic songs in this year’s competition – remember, only one vote is allowed per email address, so choose wisely!”

Osian Huw Williams

Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award is the Chair of the panel of judges who will mentor the competitors and present the winner with the Cân i Gymru trophy.

The judges are musician Peredur ap Gwynedd, multi-skilled musician, actress and presenter Caryl Parry Jones, rapper and songwriter Sage Todz and singer-songwriter Catty.

As well as receiving the coveted title of Cân i Gymru 2025, the composer of the winning song will win £5,000 as well as a performing contract, with the runners up receiving a second prize of £3,000 and the third £2,000.

The eight songs that have been chosen to compete are: 

1 : Troseddwr yr Awr

Composers : Dros Dro

Singers : Dros Dro

Dros Dro

2 : Am Byth

Composer : Geth Vaughan

Singer : Lewys Meredydd

Geth Vaughan

3 : Torra Dy Gwys

Composer: Elfed Morgan Morris, Carys Owen, Emlyn Gomer Roberts

Singer : Catrin Angharad Jones

Emlyn, Carys & Elfed

4 : Gwydr Hanner Llawn

Composer : Garry Owen Hughes

Singer : Garry Owen Hughes

Garry Owen Hughes

5 : Mae’r Amser Wedi Dod

Composers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths

Singers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths

Heledd & Mared

6 : Lluniau Ar Fy Stryd

Composer : Meilyr Wyn

Singer : Gwen Edwards

Meilyr Wyn

7: Hapus

Composer : Geth Vaughan

Singer : Geth Vaughan

8 : Diwedd y Byd

Composer: Marc Skone

Singer : Marc Skone

Marc Skone

All of the songs will be played on Radio Cymru from 18 February onwards.

Viewers at home will be able to join in the conversation on social media by using #CiG2025.

