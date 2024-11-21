Cân i Gymru 2025 opens for submissions

S4C’s song writing competition Cân i Gymru 2025 is now open for entrants.

This year, for the first time, the live final will be held at Dragon Studios in Bridgend on Friday 28 February 2025. This follows the success of holding the competition at Swansea Arena earlier this year when the song ‘Ti’ by Sara Davies from Llandysul won the title. Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of Candelas and former co-winner of the award will chair the jury and present the Cân i Gymru trophy to the winner.

Prize

A prize of £5,000 is available for the composer of the winning song, with the second prize winner winning £3,000 and £2,000 for the third prize winner. There will be a chance to watch the competition live on S4C with Trystan Ellis-Morris and Elin Fflur returning to present the evening. And there will be an opportunity for people to watch live at Dragon Studios and tickets will be available to book soon. The competition is now open and welcomes submissions for the prestigious Cân i Gymru 2025 title. The deadline to apply is Sunday 5th January.

Platform

Osian Huw Williams said: “I’m really excited to be chairing the judges panel again this year – last year was really special and the standard was very high, so it will be interesting to see what’s to come this time! “Cân i Gymru is a totally unique competition and can launch musicians from their living rooms straight on to the main stage. “It’s a great way of getting your name out there, especially for young people who are starting their career. Osian added: “So if anyone has a melody stuck in their head, a riff that’s at the tip of their fingers or words that are heavy in their heart – this is the opportunity. “Go for it – there’s nothing stopping you!” To compete, head over to S4C’s website for more information, terms and conditions and application form: www.s4c.cymru/canigymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

