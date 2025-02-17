Support our Nation today - please donate here
Cân i Gymru 2025 shortlist announced

17 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Can i Gymru

The shortlist for Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) 2025 has been announced.

Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will be back to present the competition being held at Dragon Studios, Bridgend on Friday 28 February 2025.

Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award is the chairman of the panel of judges who will mentor the competitors and present the winner with the Cân i Gymru trophy.

Osian Huw Williams

The judges are musician Peredur ap Gwynedd, musician, actress and presenter Caryl Parry Jones, rapper and songwriter Sage Todz and singer-songwriter Catty.

Viewers will be responsible for choosing the winner by voting for their favourite song.

There will be a new voting system this time round with details on how you can vote shared during the week before the competition.

The composer of the winning song will win £5,000 and a performing contract, with the second prize being £3,000 and the third place receiving £2,000.

The eight songs that have been chosen to compete are: 

1 : Troseddwr yr Awr

Composers : Dros Dro

Singers : Dros Dro

Dros Dro

2 : Am Byth

Composer : Geth Vaughan

Singer : Lewys Meredydd

Geth Vaughan

3 : Torra Dy Gwys

Composer: Elfed Morgan Morris, Carys Owen, Emlyn Gomer Roberts

Singer : Catrin Angharad Jones

Emlyn, Carys & Elfed

4 : Gwydr Hanner Llawn

Composer : Garry Owen Hughes

Singer : Garry Owen Hughes

Garry Owen Hughes

5 : Mae’r Amser Wedi Dod

Composers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths

Singers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths

Heledd & Mared

6 : Lluniau Ar Fy Stryd

Composer : Meilyr Wyn

Singer : Gwen Edwards

Meilyr Wyn

7: Hapus

Composer : Geth Vaughan

Singer : Geth Vaughan

8 : Diwedd y Byd

Composer: Marc Skone

Singer : Marc Skone

Marc Skone

All of the songs will be played on Radio Cymru from 18 February onwards.

Viewers at home will be able to join in the conversation on social media by using #CiG2025.

