Cân i Gymru 2025 shortlist announced
The shortlist for Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) 2025 has been announced.
Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will be back to present the competition being held at Dragon Studios, Bridgend on Friday 28 February 2025.
Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award is the chairman of the panel of judges who will mentor the competitors and present the winner with the Cân i Gymru trophy.
The judges are musician Peredur ap Gwynedd, musician, actress and presenter Caryl Parry Jones, rapper and songwriter Sage Todz and singer-songwriter Catty.
Viewers will be responsible for choosing the winner by voting for their favourite song.
There will be a new voting system this time round with details on how you can vote shared during the week before the competition.
The composer of the winning song will win £5,000 and a performing contract, with the second prize being £3,000 and the third place receiving £2,000.
The eight songs that have been chosen to compete are:
1 : Troseddwr yr Awr
Composers : Dros Dro
Singers : Dros Dro
2 : Am Byth
Composer : Geth Vaughan
Singer : Lewys Meredydd
3 : Torra Dy Gwys
Composer: Elfed Morgan Morris, Carys Owen, Emlyn Gomer Roberts
Singer : Catrin Angharad Jones
4 : Gwydr Hanner Llawn
Composer : Garry Owen Hughes
Singer : Garry Owen Hughes
5 : Mae’r Amser Wedi Dod
Composers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths
Singers : Heledd a Mared Griffiths
6 : Lluniau Ar Fy Stryd
Composer : Meilyr Wyn
Singer : Gwen Edwards
7: Hapus
Composer : Geth Vaughan
Singer : Geth Vaughan
8 : Diwedd y Byd
Composer: Marc Skone
Singer : Marc Skone
All of the songs will be played on Radio Cymru from 18 February onwards.
Viewers at home will be able to join in the conversation on social media by using #CiG2025.
