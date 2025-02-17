Cân i Gymru 2025 shortlist announced

Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will be back to present the competition being held at Dragon Studios, Bridgend on Friday 28 February 2025.

The shortlist for Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) 2025 has been announced.

Musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award is the chairman of the panel of judges who will mentor the competitors and present the winner with the Cân i Gymru trophy.

The judges are musician Peredur ap Gwynedd, musician, actress and presenter Caryl Parry Jones, rapper and songwriter Sage Todz and singer-songwriter Catty.

Viewers will be responsible for choosing the winner by voting for their favourite song.

There will be a new voting system this time round with details on how you can vote shared during the week before the competition.

The composer of the winning song will win £5,000 and a performing contract, with the second prize being £3,000 and the third place receiving £2,000.