Cân i Gymru 2026 opens for submissions

S4C’s song writing competition Cân i Gymru 2026 is now open for applicants.

The competition provides the opportunity for composers from all over Wales and beyond to share their musical talents and compete for the iconic title of Cân i Gymru 2026.

The trophy and a cash prize of £5,000 is available for the composer of the winning song, with the second prize winner taking home £3,000, and £2,000 for the third prize winner.

The competition will be broadcast live from the Anglesey Show Ground on Saturday, 28 February 2026, the first time in a decade the competition is returning to Ynys Môn.

The 2025 competition was held at Dragon Studios in Bridgend earlier this year, when the song ‘Troseddwr yr Awr’ by Dros Dro, a young band from Carmarthenshire, won the title.

Back to chair the panel is musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of Candelas and former co-winner of the award.

Osian said: “I’m so excited that Cân i Gymru is coming back to North Wales once again. I encourage everyone of all ages to try, especially if you’re in a young band. Go for it! Don’t think about former winners, we’d love to hear what YOU have to say.”

Joining Osian on the jury is Barry ‘archie’ Jones from the band Celt, singer-songwriter, Mali Hâf, presenter and Radio DJ, Mirain Iwerydd, and lead singer of the band Gwilym, Ifan Pritchard.

Mali Hâf said: “I was delighted to be invited to be on the Cân i Gymru jury. The competition has been part of my journey as a musician. As a musician myself, I know how special it is to write a song.

“I’m looking forward to hearing brand new music and tunes that haven’t seen the light of day yet. I love experimenting when composing so I’m keen to hear various genres. I’m looking for something colourful, a story, some imagination and something catchy that’s going to stay in my head.”

Efa from the band Dros Dro said: “I grew up watching Cân i Gymru. Ever since I could remember – every March watching Cân i Gymru. There are huge benefits being part of something so big and has been going for so long – it could change your life, as it has changed ours.

“It’s opened doors to some fantastic opportunities that we would have never had if we hadn’t applied, so go ahead and write a song that means something to you, go for it!”

The competition will be available to watch live on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with Trystan Ellis-Morris and Elin Fflur returning to present the evening.

And there’s an opportunity to be a part of the live audience at the Anglesey Showground in Mona with tickets available to order soon.

The deadline to compete is Sunday 4 January at 23:59. Head over to S4C’s website for more information, terms and conditions and application form.