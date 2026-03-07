Cân i Gymru winner releases powerful new single

A Welsh singer has released a new single in the wake of her triumph at Cân i Gymru 2026.

Sara Owen‘s new song, Y Gân, has already captivated the nation as it won the hearts of the public in a live vote at the final of Cân i Gymru, broadcast from the Anglesey Showground on S4C.

After years of performing in her local area, Sara rose to prominence from her appearance on S4C’s hit show Y Llais in 2025 where she reached the final as part of Bryn Terfel’s team.

‘Y Gân’

Performing on the Cân i Gymru stage Sara Owen brought the song to life, making it clear that Y Gân would continue to touch hearts far beyond the competition stage.

Composed by Geth Tomos and former 80s/90s popstar Henry Priestman, with lyrics written by Emlyn Gomer, the song was destined to be a success.

The songwriting team brought together experience, craftsmanship, and heartfelt emotion to create a piece that resonated deeply with listeners.

Whilst an emotional and moving song about grief and loss, Y Gân also carries a powerful message of hope, love, and comfort.

Through honest lyrics and a memorable melody, the song offers light in moments of darkness and reminds us of the importance of remembering and celebrating those we have lost.

Y Gân is out now via Gonk Records. You can find Sara’s new single and more of her music on Spotify and YouTube.