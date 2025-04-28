Cân i Gymru winner Sara Davies releases new album

Stephen Price

Sara Davies has released her new album, recorded entirely in both Welsh and English, just over a year after winning the Cân i Gymru competition in 2024.

Over the coming months, Sara will be touring the album across Wales, with Welsh band Dadleoli joining her during the album launch at the Coco & Cwtsh studios in Carmarthenshire on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The album, titled Sara, is packed with songs the singer has been writing over the years.

From Time to Leave (Gadael y Nyth) to Wandering (Chwilio) and Free (Rhydd), it’s a personal album that chronicles Sara’s journey from leaving her family home and university days to where she is today.

The album is also entirely bilingual, with each song recorded in both Welsh and English and available across all major streaming platforms.

Inspiration

Sara said: “Many of these songs go way back to 2018 when I first started writing seriously, though I wasn’t sure where they would go at first.

“Then college and life took over. But after winning Cân i Gymru, I finally went ahead and recorded them properly with a team of talented producers and musicians who’ve enriched the sound and brought the songs to life.

“I’m so proud it’s out now, and I’m incredibly proud of it. I hope people enjoy it.”

Sara isn’t the only one to be credited for the writing, as several songs on the album feature the words of her grandfather, Gareth Vaughan Davies, who sadly passed away in 2021.

He was the reason she competed in Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) last year with the song Ti (You) – having predicted that one day she would win the trophy.

Although Gareth didn’t live to see her win, his words, alongside Sara’s music, helped win the award and capture the hearts of thousands of people across Wales.

Sara continued: “My grandfather, or ‘Taid’ as we say in north Wales, wrote the lyrics for some of the songs on this album as well. For some, I haven’t changed his words at all, and for others, his poetry has helped inspire me. I think he would be so proud of the album, and that in itself makes me happy.”

Raw energy

The album was arranged by musician Rhys Taylor and produced and recorded by Branwen Munn at the Coco & Cwtsh studio in Carmarthenshire, south Wales.

According to Branwen, the style of the album and the way it was recorded is unusual in the current commercial pop world, which makes it something special and unique.

Branwen said: “In an era where digital instruments and layers of electronic production are widely used, Sara has embraced the power of live recording with an exceptional band.

“There’s something incredibly special about the depth and authenticity that comes from capturing the raw energy of live vocals and instruments. It brings a unique richness to these songs that truly showcases Sara’s vocal talent and makes the album stand out in a beautiful, organic way.”

A tour of Wales will accompany the new album, with the band Dadleoli supporting Sara at the special album launch at the Coco & Cwtsh studios on Friday, June 20th.

Dates and locations for the rest of the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.



Sara added: “I can’t wait to tour the album around Wales. I’ve been singing the songs for a while at gigs and concerts, and lots of people have been asking about where they can listen to the songs.

“Finally, I have an answer, and I’m looking forward to seeing you all in venues across the country over the coming months, and sharing my music and Taid’s inspiration with the world!”

Listen to or purchase the album here.

