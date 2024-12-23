Can you help ‘Gavin and Stacey’ pups find their forever home?

The nation will be glued to their screens on Christmas Day in eager anticipation of the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey.

It’s sure to be an emotional farewell for the Barry-filmed sitcom which has filled our lives with joy during the past 20 years.

So many questions remain to be answered in the 90 minute special – not least will Smithy and Nessa get married and will we ever learn what happened on that fishing trip.

Just as we are eagerly awaiting Gavin and Stacey’s swansong, so a beautiful pack of puppies named in honour of the sitcom’s famous characters are eagerly awaiting their forever home.

The litter of 12 gorgeous lurcher puppies are ready and waiting to find their forever homes and have been spending some time posing for the camera, while their amazing mum Jessie got some much needed downtime.

Now Hope Rescue based in Llanharan, South Wales is hoping to find a home for Gavin, Stacey, Bryn, Nessa, Dave, Dawn, Ruth, Doris, Mick, Owain, Pam and Smithy.

A post on the Hope Rescue website reads:

‘Each pup is starting to show their unique and cheeky personality as they explore the world around them.

‘They’re full of curiosity and love nothing more than spending time with their carers, soaking up all the attention and companionship they can get.

‘Our team are working hard to introduce the pups to all of the sounds and sights they are likely to hear at home such as washing machines, cars and fireworks sounds.

‘These beauties are expected to grow into medium-to-large-sized dogs with plenty of energy, making them perfect companions for active homes.

‘They’ll need owners who can dedicate time to them throughout the day, gradually helping them adjust to being left alone. As young pups, they’ll require all the basics, from toilet training to learning their manners, and we ask that their new families commit to enrolling them in reward-based puppy classes to set them up for success.

‘The pups are able to live with children providing all interactions are monitored and children are comfortable around boisterous puppies who are exploring the world with their mouths.

‘The pups could share their new home with another playful dog and can be introduced to cats gradually. Any existing dogs in the home will need to travel to the rescue centre based in Llanharan, South Wales, CF72 9RA to meet the puppy, along with all their human family members! You will be asked to provide proof of either the dogs vaccination status or a recent titre test.

‘We are currently taking applications for the litter and homes will be allocated based on the puppies individuals assessments.’

The pups are now ready to move to their new homes.

To find out all about the pups and to apply to adopt click HERE

Please share to see if Nation Cymru readers can help find the puppies a forever home this festive season!

