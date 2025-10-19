Canadian filmmaker named 2025 winner at Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival

An Afhan-Canadian filmmaker has won the 19th Iris Prize at Wales’ largest LGBTQ+ film festival for a “remarkable” story of reconciling identities as a queer immigrant.

Alexander Farah took home the coveted £40,000 Iris Prize for his film One Day This Kid, it was announced this morning (19 October) at BBC Wales studios in Cardiff.

The queer Afghan-Canadian filmmaker has previously had work screened globally at TIFF, Berlinale, Telluride, and Clermont-Ferrand. He holds two Jury Prizes and one Audience Choice Award from SXSW for his projects Meet You At The Light and One Day This Kid, both of which he directed.

Identity

The Iris Prize, the largest LGBTQ+ short film prize in the world, is supported by The Michael Bishop Foundation.

Its accompanying film festival, celebrating global stories and Cardiff charm, is a seven-day celebration of LGBTQ+ film which takes place annually. The 2025 festival is the 19th edition and attracted 11,000 submissions.

Alexander’s winning film, One Day This Kid, tells the story of Hamed, a first-generation Afghan Canadian man, through a deftly composed array of small yet pivotal moments. Hamed takes steps toward establishing an identity of his own while always conscious of his father’s shadow.

Tom Paul Martin, the chair for the 2025 Iris Prize, spoke for the international jury: “A life that flashes before our eyes, this film is a remarkable feat. Every scene is so richly embroidered with detail, but it never feels overwhelming.

“That’s because the themes – of queerness being with us before we have the words to describe it, and the longing to reconcile it with our other identities – are so universal. Hamed’s story resonated with each of us and we know it will continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

“We the jury award One Day This Kid directed by Alexander Farah the 2025 Iris Prize.”

‘Intoxicating’

Tom Paul Martin continued: “Special mention goes to Two People Exchanging Saliva by Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh (France), an intoxicating glimpse of a world that’s as dangerous as it is beautiful and breathtakingly unique.

“And a special mention also goes to Rainbow Girls by Nana Duffuor (USA), a deliciously unapologetic middle-finger from Black trans women who’ve decided that if society wants to push them to the fringes, they’re grabbing everything in the store on their way out.”

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director said: “Every year I am amazed at the craftsmanship and storytelling skills of our winning films, and this year is no exception. One Day This Kid is a delightful piece of cinema that weaves snapshots from one man’s life from a young boy to a mature adult. It is an emotional journey that we are invited to share with the filmmaker.”

Best of British

The Iris Prize Best British Short Film Award went to Chris Urch, for his film Blackout.

Chris Urch’s first outing as a director, the film was named winner during the Best British Day Gala on Friday, 17 October, at 10pm, at Vue Cinema, Stadium Plaza, Cardiff, when all 15 Best British shortlisted films were shown.

Blackout tells the story of a young man living in a high-rise apartment who is disturbed by domestic violence in the flat next door. He soon comes to realise that violence isn’t always on the outside – sometimes it’s with us all along.

Urch is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter having been part of the writing team behind Steve McQueen’s critically acclaimed series, Small Axe.

Tim Highsted, Senior Editor, Acquired Feature Films at Channel 4, and Chair of the Best British Jury said: “It was an honour to be a chair once again with The Iris Prize as it allows LGBTQIA stories to be told and gives a platform to emerging talent.

“Getting to watch all these amazing shorts was a pleasure. However, we could only choose one winner. The jury awarded Blackout the Best British Short for its subtle and understated power in which it tells a story about relationships, control and violence, featuring fine performances and photography.”

The Best British jury gave special mention to the following three films:

Two Black Boys in Paradise, directed by Baz Sells

A movingly tender animation, based on Dean Atta’s eponymous poem, sees Edan (19) and Dula (18) on a journey of self-acceptance and love – for each other and themselves.

Demons, directed by Emmanuel Imani

A London cop returns to Lagos, risking everything to avenge his lover’s death, battling corruption and confronting his own demons in a heart-wrenching quest for justice.

Man Enough, directed by Beru Tessema

Kaleb reunites with his sister after years apart following his transition, but to connect with each other they first must come to terms with what drove them apart.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, said: “The 15 films shortlisted confirm that the quality of queer storytelling in the UK is in rude health.

“When we launched the Iris Prize we wanted to see excellence in storytelling, and we have seen that improve year on year.”

All films in the Best British 2025 shortlist will be available on Channel 4 streaming and broadcast over the next 12 months. After the end of the Channel 4 window the Best British Short nominated films will be offered a non- exclusive second window on OUTTv‘s global platforms.

For more information about the Iris Prize, visit their site here.