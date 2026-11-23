Nation.Cymru staff

Fans can now bid in an exciting charity auction to buy props and items used during the filming of a much-loved Welsh sitcom’s finale.

Gavin & Stacey, which told the story of the lovestruck couple Stacey from Barry and Gavin from Billericay, was first broadcast in 2007.

Created, written by, and starring Ruth Jones and James Corden, the show put Barry Island squarely on the map and scooped multiple awards including the 2008 British Comedy Awards’ Best TV Comedy Award.

Its impact on popular culture was enormous and 12.3 million people settled down to watch the show’s much-anticipated cliff-hanger finale on Christmas Day 2024.

And now, Cancer Research Wales has launched its Gavin and Stacey Memorabilia Charity Auction with items from the final show – kindly donated by the show’s creators, up for grabs.

The items include the actual West Ham football shirts worn by James Corden, Rob Brydon and Mathew Horne in the scenes featuring Smithy’s ill-fated stag night.

Also in the auction is a clapperboard that has been signed by cast members including Ruth Jones, James Corden, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon and Mathew Horne.

The auction is going live on Wednesday 25 November and all the details are on the Cancer Research Wales website – cancerresearch.wales

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “We’re incredibly excited and privileged to have been gifted these fantastic items via Tidy Productions – one of the companies behind Gavin and Stacey ‘The Finale’.

“Many of the auction items actually appeared in the finale – including Smithy, Gavin and Uncle Bryn’s West Ham football shirts from Smithy’s stag night; and we have a clapperboard that has been signed by cast members including which truly are unique items and a dream-come-true for Gavin and Stacey fans.

“So, if you’re a Gavin and Stacey fan or you want the chance to buy an exclusive piece of Gavin and Stacey memorabilia for the Gavin and Stacey fan in your life, please bid on our auction”, added Adam Fletcher.

“You can find the details on our website – cancerresearch.wales, and by bidding on these incredible items, you can help us unite Wales against cancer by helping us raise money to fund world-class cancer research here in Wales” he concluded.

This is the list of lots up for sale in the Cancer Research Wales Gavin and Stacey memorabilia charity auction:

A clapperboard used for filming the finale signed by cast members -including Ruth Jones, James Corden, Rob Brydon, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne.

A West Ham football shirt as worn by James Corden with the name ‘Smithy’ printed on the back as featured in Smithy’s stag night scenes.

A West Ham football shirt worn by Mathew Horne with the West Ham badge covered with a Spurs sticker, and the name ‘Smithy’ emblazoned across the back as featured in Smithy’s stag night scenes.

A West Ham football shirt and white football shorts as worn by Rob Brydon with the name ‘Smithy’ printed on the back as featured in Smithy’s stag night scenes.

A landscape painting that hung on the wall of Gwen’s house.

A painting of a vase of flowers that hung on the wall of Gwen’s house.

A ‘Gavin and Stacey – the finale’ production crew hooded top (large size)

2 x ‘Gavin and Stacey – The Complete Collection (2025)’ DVD boxed sets – contains Series One, Series Two, 2008 Christmas Special, Series 3, 2019 Christmas Special, the Finale.

A ‘Gavin and Stacey – The Complete Collection (2009)’ DVD boxed set – contains Series One, Series Two, 2008 Christmas

Special, Series 3.

A ‘Gavin and Stacey – The Finale (2025)’ DVD.

All items (other than the DVDs) come with a letter of authenticity from Tidy Productions.