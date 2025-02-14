Candelas return with eagerly awaited new track

Stephen Price

Candelas have released their long-awaited new single ‘Y Gyllell Lemon’ today – a song about two friends in similar situations having an unexpected holiday together in north Wales.

Candelas are a ‘raucous’ blues-tinged rock band from Llanuwchllyn, north Wales, and released their first EP Kim Y Syniad in 2011.

Since being signed to the label I Ka Ching in 2013 they have released two albums and three singles. Their first album featured songs in both Welsh and English and their second album is entirely sung in Welsh.

In February 2014, the band won three Y Selar awards for best Welsh language song, best long record and best band.

Acclaim

The band won best Welsh language band again in February 2015, also winning the best artwork prize. Their album Bodoli’n Ddistaw was shortlisted for the 2015 Welsh-language album of the year.

The band have played at numerous music festivals across Wales such as Festival Number 6, Maes B, and Tafwyl which they headlined in 2016 and again in 2017.

They released their third album in 2018 titled Wyt Ti’n Meiddio Dod i Chwarae following two singles, leaving fans desperate for more ever since.

Nostalgia

Osian, the band’s lead singer shared: “From staying in a tent in Aberdaron to a night at the Oakley Arms, to experiencing some the best cafes in Gwynedd, it was an unforgettable holiday.

“The song reflects on the trip’s wholesome moments and also its more serious seconds where the two friends wish the holiday wouldn’t end.”

“There’s a lot of nostalgia in the song as well,” says Osian and that can be heard in the track’s more melodic sound compared to the band’s heavy anthems.

He added: “But perhaps that is to be expected if the trip was full of Sobin a’r Smaeliaid, looking for locations of C’mon Midffild in Llanrug, drinking until the early hours of the morning in Aberdaron, not being able to understand how the country is run by people who don’t even understand us and drunkenly discussing English-owned holiday homes.”

Listen to Y Gyllell Lemon here.

