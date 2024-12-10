Candlelight Christmas concerts are coming to Cardiff

Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells are just some of the Christmas classics concert-goers will get to enjoy this holiday season, when Fever’s Candlelight concerts come to Cardiff.

Throughout December, attendees will be immersed in the magic of Christmas with timeless carols, along with beloved holiday soundtracks and selections from The Nutcracker.

These moving performances by a string quartet will take place at the Cornerstone Cardiff and Temple of Peace in the city centre, beautifully illuminated by thousands of candles and adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

Candlelight is a series of original concerts created by concert organisers Fever with the aim of creating a unique live music experience through a diverse range of programmes that cater to all tastes, performed by local musicians in iconic venues, with both the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience, many of whom may have never considered attending a classical music concert. It also connects with the most iconic pieces by great composers, as well as hits by renowned contemporary artists, all interpreted in a fresh and different way.

This experience allows guests to immerse themselves in classical music and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Additionally, for those seeking a special gift, the concerts are available as official gift cards, which can be purchased on Fever’s website or app.

Discover the complete Christmas programming in Cardiff here:

Programme: Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks

Venue: Cornerstone Cardiff

Dates and times: Dec 21st 19:00, 21:00

From: £15.00

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/254813

Programme: Candlelight: Christmas Classics

Venue: Temple of Peace

Dates and times: Dec 20th 17:30, 19:30, 21:30

Dec 21th 17:30, 19:30

From: £15.00

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/254786

