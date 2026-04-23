Captivating drama filmed in Wales smashes viewing figures

A captivating drama filmed in Wales which has captured the hearts of viewers is the BBC’s biggest drama launch in a year.

The first episode of The Other Bennet Sister recorded a consolidated audience figure of 7.3 million.

Since the show launched on 15 March, the 28-day figure makes The Other Bennet Sister the biggest launch of a new drama in the UK across all platforms and streamers since May 2025, with 4.1m (56%) of the audience viewing through BBC iPlayer.

Based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel, the new drama produced by Cardiff-based Bad Wolf and written by Sarah Quintrell with Maddie Dai, follows Mary Bennet (played by Ella Brucolleri) – the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice.

Viewers have delighted in watching Mary embark on a very different path to her sisters as she left Longbourn behind and travelled to London to live with her aunt and uncle. It was there Mary begun a journey of self-discovery, stepping out of the shadows and into her own story.

The Other Bennet Sister features an ensemble cast including Ruth Jones and Richard E Grant.

Speaking of its success, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “We’re delighted that The Other Bennet Sister has been taken into the nation’s hearts. It seems Mary, brought beautifully to life by Ella Brucolleri, may have been overlooked by her own family, but she has been embraced with open arms by the audience. How glorious is that!”

Jane Tranter, CEO, Bad Wolf, adds: “Bringing such a significant new audience to the world of Jane Austen on the BBC has been, from start to finish, a joy. Janice Haddow’s brilliant original story was loved into life by Sarah Quintrell, Jennifer Sheridan and Asim Abbasi and of course our brilliant cast led by the incomparable Ella Bruccoleri.

“Mary Bennet may have begun this journey as a wallflower, but she is now, quite rightfully, on everyone’s dance card. Hugest thanks to the BBC for giving us the chance to make this piece, and to the whole Bad Wolf crew in Cardiff for their talent, commitment, and support.”

Source: Barb 28-day 4-screens data

The Other Bennet Sister (10×30′) was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Produced by John Pocock, the executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Jess O’Riordan, Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox, Sarah Quintrell, and Janice Hadlow. The series was developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) wrote nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode. The series, which was filmed in Wales, is directed by Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake).

The series premiered on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 15 March and will be shown in the US and Canada on BritBox. Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television is distributing The Other Bennet Sister internationally.