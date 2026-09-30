Car smashes through shopfront at ‘Spider Nan’ store – as new mural appears

Nation.Cymru staff

A car has smashed through the shopfront at the store which gained notoriety when a nan got stuck in the shop’s roller shutters hoisting her into the air.

Grandmother Anne Hughes gained global notoriety back in 2024 when she was waiting to start her cleaning shift at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf, when her coat became caught in the shutters, lifting her several feet off the ground.

A video of the incident went viral worldwide in 2024 after it was first shared on the shop’s TikTok account, where it was viewed millions of times.

A mural of the incident was painted by renowned street artist Tee2Sugars.

Sadly, 72-year-old Anne, passed away just before Christmas in 2025 but now she’s been joined by a new piece of artwork on the shutters at the store after a car smashed through the shop front last Friday.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident and seeing the funny side of the accident, the store owners once again enlisted the services of the gifted street artist to immortalise the moment a Jaguar ploughed into the store.

Three days after the incident, Anne was joined on the shutters by the car disappearing into the store front.

Posting a video on his social media platforms, Tee2Sugars said: You all remember those rollers where Anne got stuck on it. Rest in peace Anne. Best One here in Tonteg has had another viral moment where a Jag which was parked up on the pavement hopped the kerb through the barriers and smashed through the front of the shop. The guys thought it would be a funny thing to paint the jag on the shutter with Anne. So Anne and a Jag are on a shutter at Best One in Tonteg.”

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