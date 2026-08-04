Cardiff actor lands role in Emmy-winning comedy series returning tomorrow

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff actor is set to make their debut in the highly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso, which premieres on Apple TV+ tomorrow night (5 August), joining the cast as the award-winning comedy introduces an all-new women’s football team.

Rex Hayes stars as Siobhan, the twin sister of fellow new recruit Niamh, played by Aisling Sharkey, as Ted Lasso swaps the men’s game for coaching the newly formed women’s football team Lady Greyhounds.

The fourth season marks the show’s first since 2023 and reunites viewers with Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, while introducing a host of new characters as Richmond enters a new era.

Ahead of the season premiere, Hayes told BBC Radio Wales that joining a series they had admired for years was “very surreal”, describing the opportunity to step onto AFC Richmond’s famous pitch as something they “will never take for granted.”

They also talked about growing up playing football in Cardiff, telling the BBC:”I have been playing football for most of my life,

“Just me and my dad, at Heath Park, kicking a ball about, for most of my youth.

“I played in the school yard every lunchtime until my A levels – me and the boys. It’s been a big part of my life for a long time.”

Away from the screen, Hayes has strong Welsh roots and has credited a Welsh-language education, performances at the National Eisteddfod and opportunities through S4C with helping shape their acting career. They said those experiences gave them the foundation to pursue acting professionally.

Despite playing an Irish character in the series, Hayes said they hope audiences embrace the new cast and women’s team in the same way viewers connected with the original AFC Richmond squad.

Ted Lasso season four premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 5 August.

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