Cardiff announces packed programme of live music for St David’s Day

Cardiff will mark Dydd Gŵyl Dewi with a celebration of local music, culture and independent venues with special ‘St David’s Day Sessions’ taking place across the capital.

The programme, which runs from Friday 27 February to Sunday 1 March, will bring together a series of live music events at independent grassroots venues.

Supporting local artists and nurturing musical talent in Wales is a central aim of the city’s venues, including Chapter, The Canopi, Fuel, Paradise Garden and Porter’s.

On 28 February at 7pm, Chapter will host a St David’s Day edition of Tân Cerdd’s monthly Neo-Soul Jam celebrating Wales through Black Welsh and global-majority sound, culture and community.

Featured genres include soul, hip-hop, funk and afrobeat, with a guest DJ warm up set, live band and guest artists appearing throughout the night.

As an open jam, budding musicians and audience members are welcome to step up on stage to sing, rap, or share spoken word.

At Canopi at 2pm on St David’s Day there will be a free, one-off celebration featuring bilingual live music, creative workshops, and Welsh-inspired food including Welsh cakes and cawl.

The line-up includes live sets from Excellent Skeleton, DôN, Meredydd Russell-Jones, Alys North, Me Lee, Brynach, as well as Kris Jenkins as DJ.

Welsh metal double-act Celavi will headline Fuel rock club, alongside special guests, at 7pm on St David’s Day. Tickets are priced at £7.70 and are available here.

Ani Glass will also headline an afternoon and evening of electronic artists from the city, including a DJ set from ESTHER, at Paradise Garden. Junoon Project will also be hosting a vintage and streetwear market.

The event runs from 3pm – 9pm on St David’s Day and entry is free.

Finally, Porter’s will host the St David’s All Dayer with a “chilled-out” afternoon of live music, theatre, and quizzes.

The event runs from 2pm – 9pm, with tickets priced at £13 including all shows and the quiz. More information is available here.

Market Nights

Alongside the venue programme, Cardiff Market will open its doors after dark for two nights of acoustic sessions and DJ sets under its famous glass roof.

Market Nights will blend music, street food from the market’s eclectic range of independent traders including The Bearded Taco, Ya Souvlaki, Bao Selecta, Ffwrnes Pizza, and a unique atmosphere.

Sets from Welsh artists and Wales-based DJs, curated by local bilingual station Radio Sudd, will soundtrack the market until 10pm each evening.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Music has long been at the heart of Welsh culture, and it’s also central to our vision for Cardiff’s future. That’s why we wanted to create the St David’s Day Sessions – a modern, city-wide celebration rooted in Welsh culture and community.”

The St David’s Day Sessions are funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and form part of Cardiff Council’s Cardiff Music City work, which recognises music as a key part of the city’s cultural identity and aims to strengthen the local music ecosystem at all levels.

Further details about the St David’s Day Sessions are available here.