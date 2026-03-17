Cardiff bands Why Horses? and Spirited Followers join forces for new release

Amelia Jones

Cardiff-based bands Why Horses? and Spirited Followers explore mysticism in new double release ‘Ground / Jain Song’ which has been released today via BWGiBWGAN Records.

Coming ahead of a show at London venue The Windmill next week, rising Cardiff acts Why Horses? and Spirited Followers join forces for expansive double release – ‘Ground / Jain Song’. Finding themselves consistently sharing bills at their hometown, the two bands decided to unite for a special one-off release.

The track is co-written by both bands and recorded together as a 10-piece in one continuous take, ‘Ground / Jain Song’ progresses from spiritual post-rock serenity to swirling tripped-out psych-rock fantasia, its lyric (and artwork design) exploring the principles of Jainism and Christianity.

It seamlessly combines the idiosyncrasies of both acts: Why Horses?’ Spooky post-punkabilly and unsettling spoken word, and Spirited Followers’ experimental folk, packed with unusual instrumentation, and influences ranging from Greek Traditions to the avant garde.

Why Horses?’ frontman Gabriel Lester said: “I’ve been interested in Jainism for a while and because Avaneesh’s lyrics focus on religious imagery, I always used to say that he should write a song about Jainism. As a Quaker, I’ve always been interested in pluralism and mysticism so I decided to write the lyrics for this song from the perspective of someone who is both Christian and Jain.

“The speaker in ‘Jain song’ is channelling the Jain Principal of Ahimsa, that life everywhere is interconnected, and trying to connect with the source of life (the earth) to reach spiritual union with God.

“The calm, delicate and pretty arrangements in ‘Ground’ mirror the peace of God whereas the tense and danceable parts of ‘Jain song’ represent the chaos of all life everywhere.”

You can purchase tickets to The Windmill here.