Cardiff bar teams up with local rock band to create signature cocktail

Amelia Jones

A popular Cardiff bar has collaborated with a local rock band to create a signature cocktail ahead of the band’s first headline gig in the city.

Gin and Juice in Cardiff’s Castle Arcade has announced a collaboration with alternative rock band Black Havana, creating an exclusive cocktail to celebrate the band’s upcoming headline show at Clwb Ifor Bach.

Gin and Juice opened its doors in Dec 2017. It is owned by Charlotte and Steven Barker. The Barkers have been trading in the arcade since 1982, originally as a fashion retailer before pivoting to hospitality over a decade ago with the launch of Coffee Barker, followed by the stylish Barker Tea Rooms, and later, their acclaimed bars Gin & Juice and Rum & Fizz.

The bar announced the collaboration on social media, with a video featuring the Barker’s son Kane, who co-runs the bar. Him and his brother Kurtis assist in running several of their family’s prominent local establishments.

The video also features Black Havana lead singer Camryn Thomas. Away from his role behind the bar, Thomas fronts Cardiff alternative rock band Black Havana, who are gearing up for their headline show at Cardiff’s famous grassroots venue.

Black Havana have built a growing following on the south Wales music scene with their energetic live performances and blend of alternative rock and modern influences. The headline show at Clwb Ifor Bach marks a significant milestone for the band, who have released a string of singles and performed at venues across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gin & Juice (@ginandjuice_official)

The signature cocktail will celebrate not only the band’s first headline gig at Cardiff’s famous grassroots venue, but also pays tribute to their new single ‘Lost Cause’ which was released on 26 June.

The limited-edition drink will be available at Gin and Juice until 5 July, giving fans the chance to raise a glass before and after Black Havana take to the stage on 3 July.

The headline show marks a major milestone for the Cardiff band as they continue to build momentum on the UK alternative rock scene. Support for the show will come from fellow Welsh acts: Ratoon, Crime Scene and The Fiends.

You can buy tickets for their Clwb Ifor Bach gig here.