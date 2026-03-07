Cardiff café shares video claiming it served just one customer all morning

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff café owner has shared her frustration on social media after revealing she served just one customer all morning.

Pink Kiwi café, located on Crwys Rd, posted a video on Instagram showing owner Taslima Ali sitting outside the shop with her employee as they reflected on the painfully quiet day.

In the clip, filmed shortly after midday, Ali asks: “So today is Monday 2 March, it is 12.15pm. We opened at 10am. Brigit, how many customers have you served today?”

Her colleague replies: “One.”

Ali then asks how much the café had taken. The answer: “£6.50.”

She goes on to say that this is the worst day they’ve had since opening five years ago.

Cardiff-born Ali opened Pink Kiwi in 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown, after 12 years working for the civil service and raising her nine-year-old identical twins, Zakariya and Zaine.

She initially launched the business as a dessert bar, but once restrictions were lifted she started serving breakfasts, brunches and coffees, alongside her homemade cakes.

Over the past few years she has also built a significant online following, with more than 12,000 people following the café’s Instagram page.

She regularly posts reels documenting day-to-day life in the shop. Her videos often feature interviews with customers, behind-the-scenes clips from busy services, and honest snapshots of the realities of running an independent business.

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users sharing messages of support and encouraging people to visit the café.

One commenter wrote: “Sadly, it’s the same everywhere, everyone has fewer customers.”

Another added: “I hope you have more customers through the door soon.”

The café owner also shared a message in the comments, writing: “We have been here for 5 years and generally footfall is high with passing trade but recently it seems very quiet during the week.”

You can follow Pink Kiwi on social media here.