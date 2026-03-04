Cardiff Castle drops surprise additions to stacked summer bill

A new trio of artists have been added to the line-up for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Alt-rock powerhouse Du Blonde, underground rap heavyweight CASISDEAD and rising star Katie Owen have all been added to the bill for this year’s sizzling lineup in the heart of the Welsh capital.

Du Blonde will join musical titans Garbage and Skunk Anansie for their highly anticipated co-headline show on Monday June 22, before South Wales’ very own Katie Owen opens the night for global music icon Billy Ocean on Thursday July 9.

Later in the month, CASISDEAD will take to the stage as special guest for celebrated British multi-hyphenates The Streets on Friday July 31.

Final tickets are available now from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Supporting Skunk Anansi and Garbage, Du Blonde is the audacious alt-rock firebrand alter ego of multi-instrumentalist, producer, and visual artist Beth Jeans Houghton.

After earning acclaim with Beth Jeans Houghton & The Hooves of Destiny, she reinvented herself as Du Blonde, crafting a fiercely DIY, high-voltage sound. Her latest album, Sniff More Gritty, blends explosive riffs with power-pop hooks, while 2025 saw her exhilarating return to the UK stage with a sold-out tour that tore through the country.

Firing up the crowd for music legend Billy Ocean, rising DJ star Katie Owen, who grew up in Merthyr Tydfil and Pontyclun, has quickly made her mark as one of the region’s most exciting musical talents.

From DJing at the 2022 World Cup to leading SportBible’s Women’s Euros coverage, Katie brings both local pride and big-stage experience to every performance.

The Streets’ special guest, elusive UK rapper CASISDEAD has built a reputation as one of the country’s most inventive lyricists, blending dystopian storytelling with 80s-inspired synth sounds.

Known for his atmospheric live shows, CASISDEAD will bring the moody, immersive energy of DEADCORP to Cardiff Castle, promising a night of sharp lyrics, driving beats, and a performance that leaves a lasting impression.

Skunk Anansie and Garbage, The Streets and Billy Ocean join the likes of Hollywood Vampires, Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Katy Perry, MIKA, Empire Of The Sun, David Gray, Sex Pistols and many more among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Depot Live At Cardiff Castle.

For more information and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk