Cardiff Children’s Literature Festival returns with packed programme

Cardiff Children’s Literature Festival returns this month with a vibrant programme that puts children at the heart of the action.

Packed with hands-on workshops, interactive performances and confidence-building activities from award-winning writers including current Children’s Laureate for Wales, Nicola Davies and former UK Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, the festival invites young audiences to create, question and discover, as well as read.

Across the festival, children will be encouraged to get involved: solving puzzles, asking questions, designing space missions, creating magical new creatures, drawing alongside illustrators and inventing their own stories. From codebreaking adventures with The Week Junior to building cosmic jewellery with Cosmic Cadets and the Bubblegum Bots author Ryan Crawford, events are designed to spark curiosity, teamwork and imagination.

Creativity takes centre stage throughout the programme. Young readers can join live draw-alongs with much-loved illustrators, explore emotions through imaginative writing workshops, or discover the power of self-expression in events that celebrate individuality and confidence, such as Be Normal with Ged Adamson (author of Being Normal) and Dare to be Brilliant, with magician and author of the ‘The Magic in You,’ Mat Ricardo.

The festival also champions lively discussion and big ideas, with interactive sessions encouraging children to share opinions, ask questions and think critically – whether debating the greatest footballers of all time or exploring how classic stories are reimagined for modern audiences through graphic novels.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Cardiff Children’s Literature Festival shows how powerful stories can be when children are invited to take part, not just listen.

“The festival helps young people build confidence, creativity and curiosity. It makes culture accessible, exciting and fun for families across the city and complements the fantastic work being done in Cardiff’s schools and libraries to boost literacy and foster a lifelong love of reading.

“It’s a brilliant example of Cardiff’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of readers, thinkers and creators.”

Aimed at children aged 3-12, the festival runs in venues across Cardiff city centre from Monday 20th April – Sunday 26th April, with free sessions for schools taking place on weekdays and public events at the weekend.

Full details and tickets available at: https://www.cardiffkidslitfest.com/about/