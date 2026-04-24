Cardiff choir makes history with landmark performance at the Vatican

A Cardiff-based choir has achieved an historic milestone by bringing the “Land of Song” to the Vatican.

In a rare and significant honour, Côr Caerdydd performed a specially chosen selection of music by Welsh composers during Mass at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica (Saturday, 18 April).

Following successful performances in Padua in late 2024, the choir was invited to showcase Wales’ rich contemporary choral heritage within the Vatican’s walls. In what is believed to be a first, the Vatican officially approved a repertoire featuring some of Wales’ most prominent composers including Sir Karl Jenkins, Paul Mealor, and Geraint Owen.

The choir’s visit to the Vatican also attracted the attention of the UK’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Chris Trott. The Ambassador not only came to see the choir perform, he also invited representatives from the choir to meet with him at the Ambassador’s official residence in Rome.

Gwawr Owen, conductor of Côr Caerdydd, said:“It was such a proud moment to lead Côr Caerdydd at the Vatican but more importantly it was such a pleasure to see how much the experience meant to each and every one of them. To be able to bring music by Welsh composers to this prestigious venue and share it with an international audience really was something very special.

“It was also such a privilege to see the Amabassador in the congregation while we sang during the mass and I know that the representatives from the choir who met with him at the residence, and had the opportunity to sing a little there for him, considered it another highlight of the trip.

Bethan Herbert, Chair of Côr Caerdydd, added:“Performing in Italy in 2024 was special, but singing at the Vatican has exceeded all of our expectations. It has been a real honour to bring the music of Wales to such a sacred and historic setting.”

The choir’s visit to the Italian capital also included a successful joint concert with Rome-based choir Coro Voxel at the Basilica Sant’Eustachio. While it was standing room only in the bascilica for the concert, the sound of the singing seeped out into the street and drew in many tourists who heard the singing as they were passing.

And just before leaving Rome and setting off home, the choir gave one more taste of Wales by delivering an impromptu performance at Fiumicino airport to entertain passengers who were there also there waiting to catch flights.