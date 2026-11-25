Amelia Jones

A new light installation in Cardiff city centre has prompted a debate over public spending, with some residents questioning whether money should be spent on artwork while homelessness and the cost of living remain major concerns.

TOROID, created by artistic partnership This is Loop, is being brought to Central Square this Christmas by city-centre business improvement district FOR Cardiff.

The immersive installation features a glowing canopy and mirrored surfaces designed to reflect the city and the people moving around it. It is FOR Cardiff’s centrepiece for their 2026 Christmas Campaign.

FOR Cardiff says the artwork is intended to give people a new way to experience the city centre, inviting visitors to gather beneath its structure and explore the combination of light, sound and reflection.

However, its arrival has attracted criticism on social media, with some questioning whether the money involved could be put towards other priorities.

One commenter wrote: “We don’t need it, it’s useless. Can we actually use money for good things like homelessness, animal shelter and lots of stuff that are worth funding for.”

Another said: “Not to be negative and all but it hurts to see funds poured into displays which don’t contribute much more than a nice photo in the city centre just before Christmas.

“Meanwhile, homeless are sat begging nearby, sleeping in the cold in these bitter conditions. It doesn’t feel right to me. I work within services and see firsthand the impact of cost of living.”

Others have also questioned how much funding the installation receieved, with one person asking: “How much is that costing us?”

FOR Cardiff describes TOROID as an exciting addition to the city’s Christmas offering. It marks the first time the artists behind This is Loop, Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes, have showcased their work in Wales.

The Somerset-based artists said: “Bringing TOROID to Cardiff will be the first time we’ve shown our work in Wales. It’s been a long time coming and we are thrilled.”

They added that the mirrored surfaces would reflect Cardiff and its people, while the collaboration with sound artists would create a unique experience for visitors.

The installation has previously appeared at Secret Project in Portimão, Portugal. It comprises of 12 giant mirrored hoops, measuring four metres high and 13 metres in diameter.

It will also feature a specially commissioned original soundscape by Welsh musicians Cian Ciarán, of Super Furry Animals, and long-time creative collaborator Meilyr Tomos, bringing a uniquely Welsh dimension to the internationally recognised artwork.

The music has been created specifically for TOROID’s Cardiff debut, drawing inspiration from the city’s industrial and cultural history.

The composition incorporates experimental recordings of metallic sounds, including those produced using steel wires and magnets, creating an atmospheric audio experience that complements the sculpture’s reflective surfaces and shifting light.

While FOR Cardiff has confirmed it is bringing the artwork to the city, the cost of the installation and details of its funding have not been confirmed.