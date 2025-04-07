Cardiff drag artist sets Guinness World Records title for most flowers on a dress

Marmalade, a drag artist from Cardiff, has officially secured a place in the Guinness World Records book by setting a new record title for the most flowers on a dress.

The stunning gown was adorned with 1,862 real daffodils.

Marmalade appeared in season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where she made a huge impression with her impeccable sewing skills and beautiful runway looks.

This floral record, along with six other Guinness World Records titles broken in Wales, will feature in a special programme on S4C, presented by Alun Williams and Rhianna Loren.

Guinness World Records Cymru 2025 will be broadcast on S4C on 7 April at 8:00pm and will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, is celebrating 70 years in 2025, and these record titles were part of the St. David’s Day celebrations.

This marks the fifth year that S4C has partnered with Guinness World Records to celebrate Wales’ patron saint by breaking unique and remarkable world records.

A group of adults with learning disabilities and autism put on their dancing shoes to attempt the record for the most twirls in a relay in one hour (team).

The attempt was taken on by members of Arts Care Gofal Celf, a charitable arts organisation in Wales which delivers arts projects and workshops of a high quality to people of all ages, backgrounds and lifestyles, supporting community wellbeing.

A total of 46 people took part in the relay, each putting their own ‘spin’ on a twirl move, and smashed the minimum requirement of 250 with a total of 921.

Freya from Arts Care Gofal Celf said: “In the morning, I was really nervous. Everyone can twirl and dance, but over 900 – wow! It was amazing to be here, part of the Guinness World Records, dancing together. I’m so proud of everyone here today.”

Other Guinness World Records featured in the programme include:

Fastest time to pull a narrow-gauge steam train 20 meters (female):

Married couple, Sue Taylor-Franklin and Sam Taylor from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, combined their strength to pull a six-tonne train in 40.53 seconds.

Most cupcakes iced/frosted in three minutes (individual): Great British Bake Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci put her skills to the test when she managed an incredible 66.

Longest duration suspended foot to foot trapeze hold (team of two): Twin sisters Grace and Clementine Tonkin Wells teamed up to take on a trapeze challenge together. The minimum was set at 60 seconds, and the sisters were going for around 2 min 30 sec during their rehearsals. But they surpassed what they thought they were capable of, going for a full 5 min to secure the record.

Most ankle drops to stand on a swinging trapeze in one minute: A minimum of 10 consecutive drops was required, and Eric McGill, originally from Canada but now living in Cardiff, managed to break the record by one extra.

Fastest time to type Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch (one finger): Elyn Baker’s 15.33-second time beat the previous record of 18 seconds.

