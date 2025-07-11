Cardiff electro pop artists, Siula, share stunning debut album

Stephen Price

Cardiff cinematic pop-masters, Siula, have shared their highly anticipated debut album today – a collection of some of the most exciting and moving music released in Wales this year.

From the heart of Cardiff’s experimental pop scene comes ‘Night Falls on the World’ features Siula’s haunting and emotionally layered music, weaving memory, melancholy, and resilience into a singular sonic experience.

The pair, Llion Robertson (of Cotton Wolf) and Iqra Malik (known as Artshawty), combine textured electronics and lyrical intimacy to evoke a sound that feels both nostalgic and futuristic, rooted in atmosphere yet emotionally grounded.

Released with high expectation, following a run of critically acclaimed singles, ‘Night Falls on the World’ is a deeply introspective record. It unfolds like a dream half remembered, shimmering with fragile clarity. Each track is its own world, capturing the delicate emotional residue of things once held close but now slipping into the distance. Across twelve songs, Siula meditates on impermanence — of love, of connection, of self — with tenderness and poetic precision.

Sonically, Night Falls on the World balances soft, grainy textures with glowing synths and spacious production. Llion’s intricate compositions channel the warmth of vintage film and forgotten soundtracks, while Iqra’s voice drifts between English and Welsh, offering moments of piercing vulnerability. The result is music that feels suspended in time, never quite anchored, yet always reaching.

Tracks like ‘Fragments’ and ‘Fallen Angel’ lean into spacious minimalism, while ‘Ti a Fi’ and ‘Kyoto Sky’ shimmer with understated beauty.

The title track, ‘Night Falls on the World’, serves as the emotional centerpiece, a slow burning reflection on what remains when everything else fades. The closing track, ‘Golau Gwir’, offers a quiet epilogue, where light breaks through the haze, but only briefly.

What Siula has created is not just an album but a cinematic journey that maps the terrain of emotional memory. It asks the listener to pause, to reflect, and to surrender to the quiet tension between loss and clarity. ‘Night Falls on the World’ doesn’t offer easy answers, but it offers something far more lasting: the comfort of shared experience and the beauty found in stillness.

Llion told Nation.Cymru: “It’s such a great feeling to finally have the record out. It’s been a long time coming and we put absolutely everything into it.

“It’s a deeply personal and honest record and we’re very proud of it and we hope that the listener finds something in it that stays with them.

“Iqra and I decided to lock ourselves in the studio for about 2 years with the aim of coming out with an album. We wrote a tonne of music but also threw away a lot keeping only those tracks that really resonated.

“We were always trying to create an atmosphere, be it a synth sound, a beat a vocal phrase or whatever and then you just follow your instincts to try and make it all work.

“In a time where it feels like people haven’t really got the time to appreciate whole albums, we wanted to react to that and make a record that really worked as a collection of songs that takes the listener on a real cinematic journey through lost love, obsession and vulnerability.”

Night Falls on the World

1. Fragments

2. Ischia

3. Llygaid

4. Lucid Love

5. Fallen Angel

6. Ti a Fi

7. Kyoto Sky

8. Night Falls on the World

9. Traethau

10. Forlorn

11. Unseen

12. Golau Gwir

Listen to Night Falls on the World all streaming platforms including Spotify from today or support the artists directly by purchasing the album from Bandcamp.

You can catch them live at Other Voices Festival in Cardigan later in the year.

