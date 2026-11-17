Amelia Jones

A Cardiff entertainment venue is introducing a new line-up of festive experiences for 2026, as it prepares to turn its waterfront space into an Alpine-inspired winter destination.

Tiger Yard’s Christmas programme, launching on 13th November, will combine street food, live entertainment and seasonal drinks with a range of activities aimed at groups looking for an alternative to the traditional Christmas night out.

One of the biggest additions is Container Karaoke, a private singing experience housed inside a converted shipping container. Accommodating up to eight people, the sessions will cost £36 per hour, offering groups their own space to take on everything from festive favourites to party classics.

There will also be an opportunity to try something a little different with the return of Tiger Yard’s curling lanes. Ten undercover lanes will be available throughout the season, with individual sessions costing £10 per person. Families can also book a lane for £30.

The programme extends beyond activities, with a new Guinness Bottomless Brunch joining the food and drink offering. For £45 per person, guests will receive 90 minutes of bottomless drinks, a street food dish and half an hour of curling. A second brunch option, without Guinness, is priced at £42.95.

Food will be supplied by Tiger Yard’s established independent traders, including Dirty Bird, Fire & Flank, Meating Point and Dough & Co, alongside visiting kitchens.

Those planning a Christmas celebration can also book a dedicated party package for £42.50 per person, which includes curling, food and drinks tokens, and a welcome glass of Prosecco.

To support the expanded winter programme, Tiger Yard has invested in additional heating and seating, while its entertainment schedule will feature live music, DJs, Irish fiddle players and brass performances.

The festive season runs until 3rd January, with the venue operating across selected weekdays and weekends, alongside extended Christmas opening hours.

With half of December’s booking availability already taken, early reservations are being encouraged.

You can find out more here.