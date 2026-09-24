Cardiff experimental folk group return with new single

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff experimental folk group Spirited Followers have returned with new single ‘All In His Name’, the latest track taken from their debut album ‘I Am Yours’ which is due to be released early next month.

Drawing together Appalachian folk, devotional music, drone and hypnotic post-rock, ‘All In His Name’ sits at the heart of the album’s exploration of faith, mortality and the gradual loss of the self.

Beginning in relatively traditional territory, the track slowly opens out into something larger and more disorientating, with layered vocals influenced by Lingua Ignota and a growing post-rock intensity. Within the song, the distinction between devotion to God and devotion to somebody who has died begins to dissolve.

It forms part of the wider story running through ‘I Am Yours’, a six-track record following a person approaching the end of their life and attempting to understand death through religion.

As Spirited Followers explain: “We see the line between reality and their religious psychosis blur through these songs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPIRITED FOLLOWERS (@spiritedfollowers)

Across the album, dulcimer, harmonium, bouzouki, cello, synthesiser, drums and voices move between Appalachian hymnody, Indian classical and Greek traditions, improvisation, drone and post-rock.

The band describe the record as exploring both the comfort found within faith and the point at which that search for transcendence can become all-consuming:

“We also examine how this can lead down a slippery slope, where one’s sense of self is completely diminished in pursuit of something that may never come.”

Spirited Followers are Avaneesh Bavadekar, Alasdair Gunneberg, Freddie Hodgkinson, Loucas Pavlimbey and Theo Meller. The Cardiff-based group have toured extensively across the UK and performed at Green Man Festival’s Settlement stage in summer 2026.

‘All In His Name’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

‘I Am Yours’ is released digitally, on cassette and CD on 2 October 2026 via BWGiBWGAN.

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