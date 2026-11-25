Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff Farmers Markets is set to expand into east Cardiff in 2027, with funding from the city’s local food partnership, Food Cardiff, supporting a new weekly market at Llanrumney Hall.

The organisation, which already supports more than 100 farmers, growers and small producers through its weekly markets, is working towards a February launch. The new market will join its established weekly markets in Rhiwbina (Fridays), Roath (Saturdays) and Riverside (Sundays) – giving more residents the opportunity to buy fresh food directly from the people who produce it.

The expansion comes as the Welsh Government develops a new National Food Strategy for Wales, with priorities including stronger local supply chains, new routes to market and retaining more of the value of Welsh food within Wales. The Llanrumney market will give independent producers another regular opportunity to sell directly to customers, bringing locally produced food into more Cardiff communities.

Llanrumney Hall is confirmed as the venue, with the trading day and opening hours now being developed in consultation with traders The exact launch date and further details will be announced once arrangements are finalised.

The funding will help establish the market and build a local customer base through a dedicated promotional budget, activity via Food Cardiff and Cardiff Farmers Markets’ channels, and work with community networks in Llanrumney and neighbouring St Mellons and Old St Mellons. Limited grant-funded start-up support will also be available to eligible traders during the establishment period, from February to mid-March. Eligibility will be linked to Food Cardiff’s five Good Food Goals for the city.

Carol Adams, Cardiff Farmers Markets Manager said: “Our existing markets bring people back week after week to shop, talk to producers and catch up with neighbours. We want to build that same sense of regular community at Llanrumney Hall, while creating another opportunity for independent farmers and food businesses to reach customers.

“Food Cardiff’s support gives us the chance to put time and resources into getting the market established. We’re speaking to traders now about the days and hours that would work for them, while also making connections locally so residents know what’s coming and can help us spread the word.”

The expansion builds on an existing relationship between Cardiff Farmers Markets and Food Cardiff. The organisations previously worked together on the Planet Card, a pilot developed through the Sustain-led Bridging the Gap programme to make organic and planet-friendly fruit and vegetables more affordable for households on low incomes.

The pilot reached 120 households and saw £19,000 in Planet Card credit spent directly with local growers. An independent evaluation by Cardiff University Business School found improvements in participants’ diets, alongside stronger social connections through regular market visits.

Food Cardiff brings together people and organisations working to make healthy, environmentally sustainable and ethical food available across the city. Carol Adams also sits on its Strategy Board.

Lucinda Sehic, Food Cardiff Co-ordinator said: “Through our Food Conversations, which were held across the city, we repeatedly heard that people want to buy more locally produced food. Making that happen means creating greater access and diversity of places to buy it while giving viable opportunities for farmers and producers to sell it. Supporting a new weekly market in east Cardiff helps bring those two things together.

“Welsh food policy increasingly recognises the connections between what we eat, our health, our communities and the local economy. This investment is a practical way to support those ambitions here in Cardiff, building on our existing work with Cardiff Farmers Markets.”

Kath Hinton, General Manager at Llanrumney Hall Community Trust said: “We are excited to work with Cardiff Farmers Market to bring affordable, quality produce to the area.”

Residents can follow Food Cardiff and Cardiff Farmers Markets for updates, including confirmation of the launch date, trading day, opening hours and participating producers.