Cardiff gallery’s Winter Show celebrates colour

Stephen Price

Some of the most sought-after artists working in Wales today are showing new works at Cardiff’s Albany Gallery’s Winter Show in a festive celebration of colour.

The show launched on the evening of Friday 28 November as part of the Roath Gallery Weekender, with the gallery making the most of the joyous use of colour from its featured artists.

The gallery shared: “It’s so easy to stay indoors at this time of year. Storms and sub zero temperatures join the wolf at the door of stretched household budgets and it’s hard not to think – why bother? Let’s curl up with the cats and drink some cacao instead.

“But wait! What’s that I hear? A little bird called Light Song by Emma Connolly, just told me that the Albany Gallery Winter Show is revving up again to begin Friday 28th November as part of the Roath Gallery Weekender… ”

The Winter Show is one of the highlights of the exhibition year and brings together a mix of popular and established artists, as well as a few who are new to the gallery.

This year’s exhibition features an inspiring selection of paintings, ceramics, and sculpture, offering visitors a refreshing shot of colour and creativity in the arm as an anathema for the colder darker months.

James Donovan, Michael Monaghan, Lara Smith and Matt Williams provide the seasonal joy; and feature alongside many other favourites of the gallery’s long-running stable.

The gallery also welcomes artist, Adam De Ville, as well as Veronica Drillsma (who goes by Ronnie Drillsma), a self-professed collage artist, obsessed with paper in all of its forms – when she is not carried away by the inspiring and sweeping coasts of north Wales and North East England.

Steve Evans meanwhile is a must for those whose interest is based upon architectural and structural lines – while some of his work also offers softer imagery of the human pursuit of pleasure – making him an exciting and unusual artist.

The Winter Show’s evolving format means that sold works are replaced throughout the exhibition, ensuring a changing display and fresh discoveries for returning visitors.

With affordable, original pieces, it’s an ideal opportunity to find something unique and meaningful for art collectors or loved ones.

Hannah from the Albany Gallery told Nation Cymru: “It’s a beautiful celebration of art at a time of year when people crave colour owing to the dark nights (and days)!

“Visitors can explore an incredible range of work, enjoy discovering new artists, and purchase pieces directly off the wall.”

The Winter Show is currently running at Albany Gallery, 74b Albany Road, Cardiff until 3 January.

Visit Mon–Tue by appointment, Wednesday to Saturday 10am–5pm and Sunday from 11am–4pm or view all works online now.