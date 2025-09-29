Cardiff Half welcomes back the Principality Rainbow Roundabout

The Principality Rainbow Roundabout, delivered in partnership with Pride Cymru, will return for its third year at the Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon on 5 October.

A long-term partner of Pride Cymru, the building society is teaming up with the organisation to transform the roundabout at the bottom of Fairoak Road in Roath into a celebration of inclusivity, while supporting participants between miles 10 and 12.

This year’s Rainbow Roundabout will feature special performances from entertainers such as Heidi Heights, GiGi Spot, Justin Drag, Dr Bev, and Chae with an AC. Runners and spectators alike are encouraged to join in the festivities, while Principality employees and members of their PRIDE network will proudly cheer on from the sidelines.

Founded in 2003 by Barnardo’s Cymru, the Cardiff Half continues to champion communities and support charities across Wales. This year, Principality is proud to partner with Barnardo’s Cymru, with a number of Principality colleagues running for the charity to support its vital work and celebrate its role in launching the sporting event.

Barnardo’s Cymru works to support children, young people and families facing poverty or financial instability. Their work in Wales includes supporting families experiencing homelessness, assisting young people transitioning into independence and their own accommodation, working with young carers, and children, young people and families experiencing poor mental health.

The annual Welsh capital race, which attracts 27,500 runners a year, is Wales’ largest multi-charity fundraising event and is part of the SuperHalf series of races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia.

Vicky Wales, Chief Savings Officer at Principality Building Society, said: “We feel very honoured to partner with Barnardo’s and Pride Cymru, two organisations that have made a real difference in the lives of people across Wales.

“Our involvement with the Cardiff Half Marathon through the Rainbow Roundabout and running on behalf of Barnardo’s gives us an exciting opportunity to bring these partnerships to life, helping to raise funds and inspire positive change across Wales. Best of luck to everyone running this year’s race – we’ll be cheering you on!”

Dan Walsh, Chair of Pride Cymru said: “It’s brilliant to see the rainbow roundabout becoming a long-term fixture of the Cardiff half. We heard so often last year how it lifted people’s spirits on a tricky part of the course. We’re really pleased to see the continued commitment by Run 4 Wales and Principality Building Society to platform great LGBTQ+ performers and demonstrate that Wales is a vibrant inclusive place where everyone belongs.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, added: “We’re thrilled that Principality has chosen Barnardo’s Cymru as their charity of the year. They’ve had a close connection with the Cardiff Half since founding the event in 2003, and they’ve continued to field a strong team of fundraisers ever since Run 4 Wales began managing it in 2012.

“We’re equally excited to be partnering with Principality Building Society and Pride Cymru to bring back the Principality Rainbow Roundabout in 2025.

“This section of the course has always been a highlight, with fantastic feedback from Cardiff Half runners who say it gives them a real boost as they tackle the closing stages of the race.”

Sarah Rowe, who is a Children’s Service Manager for Barnardo’s Cymru, is running in her ninth Cardiff Half Marathon. Sarah said: “It’s a wonderful event to be part of and probably my favourite half marathon route – massively helped by the many people who support throughout the course with their handfuls of Jelly Babies!”