Cardiff Harbour Authority marks 25th birthday with special exhibition

Cardiff Harbour Authority this month celebrates its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate, the public are being offered the opportunity to find out more about the people ‘Behind the Bay’ at a special photography exhibition which will be on display in Cardiff Bay from Monday 26th May until the end of the summer, before moving to the Norwegian Church.

The exhibition features stunning images, taken by travel and documentary photographer Nick Pumphrey, of staff working for Cardiff to manage the operation of the Cardiff Bay barrage, ensure the safe navigation of boats, monitor water quality, liaise with local businesses and communities, and look after the Cardiff Bay Wetlands Reserve and Flat Holm island.

The sluice operations at the Barrage are a critical process. The team interprets flow data from the rivers Ely and Taff. Using this data, decisions are made about the sluice opening configurations needed to maintain the Bay level. Credit: Nick Pumphrey

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Cardiff Harbour Authority, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Cardiff Bay is such a big part of the city and the team at Cardiff Harbour Authority have been working for Cardiff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for the last 25 years to manage, operate and maintain it.

“That’s something worth celebrating and I’d encourage people during this anniversary year to take a look ‘Behind the Bay’ at the hardworking staff who help make Cardiff Bay what it is today.”

The 25th anniversary celebrations will continue all year and will also include:

– The publication of a commemorative book, delving into Cardiff Harbour Authority’s past and present, which will be available to read on the Harbour Authority website.

– A ‘Design a Bay banner’ competition for primary school-age children, with the 25 winning entries displayed in the Bay during the summer holidays.

– A Visit Cardiff competition with 25 Bay-related prizes to be won.

– Lighthouse Theatre will be running Cardiff Bay boat and cycling tours, with a Cardiff Harbour Authority anniversary theme.

– A special display flowerbed on Cardiff Bay Barrage, planted with a ‘25′ design.

– Anniversary themed social media on the Cardiff Bay social media accounts, featuring the public’s special moments and memories, Cardiff Harbour Authority staff profiles, fascinating Bay facts and more.

– A podcast series with former staff recalling CHA’s early days.

To find out more about Cardiff Harbour Authority and its plans to celebrate 25 years, visit: https://www.cardiffharbour.com/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

