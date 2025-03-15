Cardiff indie act Part Time Signals share dreamy new EP

Stephen Price

Cardiff indie favourites, Part Time Signals have shared a five track EP – a perfect encapsulation of their dreamy feelgood sound and some of their best music yet.

Part Time Signals are a four piece band from Cardiff, who Buzz magazine have described as “a wilfully lackadaisical type of psychedelic indie” and Clash magazine said “Languid indie is very much the order of the day”.

The Window is a 5-track EP from the critically acclaimed band, and their first release since their debut album ‘Another Day In Paradise’ (2023), and features their latest singles ‘All Those Things’ and’ Look Out The Other Window’.

Watching the world pass by

Self-recorded during a hefty week-long stint at Giant Wafer Studios in February 2024, and later mixed and produced by the band’s bassist Sam Barnes, this 5-track EP serves as a precursor to their forthcoming album, which is already underway and due for release in 2025.

The band shared: “‘The Window’ consists of five colourful songs written with a reflective nature in mind. Imagine yourself sitting by a window looking out into the distance, watching the world pass by as your thoughts drift in and out.”

‘The Window’ demonstrates a progression for the band, developing their distinctive sound from that of their first album.

Progression

Across the EP, the band employ a broad range of colours, from the shimmering Fender Rhodes and blazing fuzz guitars of the lead-single ‘All Those Things’, to the intimate nylon guitars and motoric drum machine of ‘These Shoes’.

One of the EP’s highlights is ‘Conspiracy Queries’ – a grittier, beat driven production which wouldn’t feel out of place had it been released in the heady days of late 90s early 2000s indie radio dominance. ‘Dust’, another highlight, sees the band plunge into a swirling pool of cosmic tape delays.

The EP finishes with the second single ‘Look Out The Other Window’, a title familiar to those who’ve heard their first album, awash with spring reverb and layers of hand drums and percussion, with subtle and extremely welcome nods to its namesake and others in the bands’ back catalogue.

The band recently shared a Cardiff-shot video for the track which perfectly accompanies the gorgeous outro which builds into a piano-key-dusted gentle taste of euphoria.

With sounds this good, they chose an inspired moment to step back from the mic and let the music play. And I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve gone back to the 2 minute 41 second point more than once to play again. And again.

Blissful music, and a sign of a very good, and very accomplished album that’s on the way soon, but not soon enough.

The EP hit streaming services on 14 March via Bubblewrap, and can be purchased via Bandcamp.

Keep up to date with Part Time Signals on Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

