Cardiff man goes viral after making local landmarks out of LEGO

Amelia Jones

A man from Cardiff has gained attention for recreating iconic landmarks using LEGO.

The man, whose identity remains anonymous, first started gaining traction on social media after posting his LEGO recreation of Penarth Pier.

Since then, his creations have expanded to include other well-known landmarks such as the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay, the BBC Cymru building, and a heartfelt tribute to Ninian Park football club, which holds a special place in Welsh football history.

He has also moved his work outside of Cardiff and recreated other iconic Welsh locations, such as The Western Shelter at Barry Island, best-known for its regular cameos in the BBC hit series Gavin and Stacey.

The LEGO reconstructions first began gaining attention over the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when many turned to creative hobbies to pass the time. Over the past few years, he has built a steady following of fans and enthusiasts on social media.

However, he has chosen to remain anonymous for six years, wanting his followers to focus on his creations, rather than who he is.

What sets his work apart is the incredible attention to detail he puts into each piece. every model captures the unique features and architectural quirks of the original building, all scaled to with the classic LEGO aesthetic.

He now takes commissions from members of the public, including customers LEGO recreations of people’s homes, making the hobby both a creative outlet and small business.

Some of his recreations of Cardiff landmarks:

His passion for building with LEGO has grown into more than just a hobby. Through his work, he has connected with a wide audience, sharing his love for Cardiff’s heritage and sparking creativity among fans of all ages.

Many appreciate how his detailed models bring familiar places to life in a unique and playful way, inspiring others to see the city through a new lens.

Talking to the BBC in 2024, he said: “When people send me pictures of what I’ve built for them on display in their house, that’s way better than me having it on display in my house. That’s brilliant, that’s fantastic.”

He added: “Lego makes people smile and the great thing about Lego is it appeals to 80-year-olds as much as it appeals to six-year-olds.”

To see more of his work, and find out what he recreates next, follow him on social media.