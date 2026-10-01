Cardiff Market to host three free nights of live music

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Market will open after dark for three free evenings of live music, DJ sets and food as part of Cardiff Music City Festival.

The Victorian market will host the night market from 5pm to 10pm between Thursday, October 15 and Saturday, October 17, coinciding with the Sŵn Festival weekend.

Welsh alternative radio station Radio Sudd will broadcast from the market during the day, with artist interviews, festival coverage and guest programmes.

These will include a special edition of On the Record with SHLUG, alongside slots from Dewin, The Dogs and Wrkhouse.

In the evenings, Ifan, Pypi Slysh and the John Mouse Multiverse will perform on a balcony stage overlooking the market floor. DJs on the bill include Sarah Sweeney, John Rea, Deckshark, Ceyda and Willow.

Independent traders serving food and drink will include Dirty Gnocchi, Bao Selecta, Patagonia, Thai Asian Delish, Pierogi, The Bearded Taco and Ffwrnes.

Festival curator Ruth Cayford said: “Cardiff Market has to be one of the city’s most loved public spaces. It has its own unique atmosphere and, like Cardiff’s music scene, it’s built on community.

“For three evenings Cardiff Music City Night Market is bringing the two together so that as many people as possible can experience the energy, creativity and spirit that make Cardiff such a vibrant music city.”

The night market returns after featuring in last year’s festival.

Ms Cayford added: “The market was a standout experience for many people last year – there’s nothing quite like it in my book – great music, great lights, great food.”

More guests will be announced on Radio Sudd’s Brecwast programme on October 6.

Cardiff Music City Festival runs from October 2 to 17, with support from the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council.

Its programme includes Sŵn, Llais and the Welsh Music Prize, alongside gigs, talks and installations at venues across the city.

Further information is available at cardiffmusiccity.wales.

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