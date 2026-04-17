Cardiff night out celebrates a decade with special event

A popular Cardiff night out is marking its 10th anniversary with throwback drinks prices and a special one-night event.

Bingo Lingo, the ‘bingo rave’ hosted at DEPOT in Cardiff, will celebrate a decade of “chaos, confetti, and crowd-fuelled mayhem” on Friday 17 April.

To mark the occasion, the venue is taking things back to where they began, and offering ‘throwback’ 2016 drinks prices throughout the night.

Wine will be £13, shots £2, spirits and mixers between £3 and £4.50, and pints just £3.75.

The birthday celebration will also see an upgraded show with special prizes, including a 50-inch TV, tickets to see Lewis Capaldi, and even a surprise holiday announced on the night.

Entertainment will also be dialled up throughout, with tribute performances from Tom Jones, Pitbull, and Blink-182.

Since launching in Cardiff ten years ago, Bingo Lingo has grown from a cult favourite within the city into a nationwide night out.

Bingo Lingo has found success with its high-energy take on the traditional game, combining it with music, dance-offs, comedy, prizes, and drinks.

Over 1.6m tickets have been sold over the last decade in over 50 cities across 7 countries, including pool parties in Ibiza, beach parties in Italy, arenas, warehouses, stadiums, boat parties and festivals.

Rhys Hartley, Bingo Lingo Operations Manager said: “Rolling prices back to 2016 felt like the perfect way to celebrate ten years with the people who’ve been part of the journey, and welcome a whole new crowd into the madness.”

Doors open at 6pm, with remaining tickets available here.