Cardiff pub reinstates Welsh language name ahead of reopening

Nation Cymru staff

A popular Cardiff pub is set to reopen from today with its much-loved Welsh name reinstated, after upsetting regulars with an unpoular name change back in 2018.

Y Mochyn Du, which is located on Sophia Close, Cardiff made headline news eight years ago after switching its ‘iconic’ name for a new bilingual moniker – Brewhouse and Kitchen / Bragdy a Chegin.

The name change didn’t go down well with patrons, or champions of the Welsh language, with many upset at the move which took place with no prior consultation with the community – many of whom met at the pub which hosts a lively Welsh language community.

In an unexpected move, however, a recent refurbishment which is set to complete today has given the owners a chance to U-turn on their decision, and to usher in a new era, complete with the name so many people missed (and often still used).

And in a further PR win after previous backlash, the owners have shared their plans to learn more Welsh and post in both English and Welsh across their social media accounts.

Sharing the news earlier this month, the owners wrote: “On the 17th of September Y Mochyn Du will be back…”

“As a promise to you, we will be making a conscious effort to learn more Welsh and get posting in both languages, so bare with us whilst we learn! Diolch”

Brewhouse and Kitchen took over Y Mochyn Du back in 2017, making it the company’s first Welsh bar, and many saw the name change as an insulting move for its Welsh location, despite the translation of Brewhouse and Kitchen, which many felt hadn’t caught on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y Mochyn Du (@y.mochyn.du)

Commenters have been quick to share their joy at the news, with one writing simply: “This has made my day. So glad it’s back.”

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