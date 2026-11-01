Cardiff pub’s £250,000 revamp fails to impress social media users

Amelia Jones

A popular Cardiff pub has faced criticism from members of the public after reopening with a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Plough, on Merthyr Road in Whitchurch, reopened on October 28 following a major makeover which has seen it transformed into a Grandstand sports pub.

But while the refurbishment has introduced a range of new features, including multiple large screens, a state-of-the-art sound system and flexible tiered seating, the changes have not impressed everyone.

Comments on a post by local social media page It’s On Cardiff showed that the changes had not gone down well with everyone. One comment simply said: “Another lovely pub ruined.”

Another criticised the growing number of pubs adopting the same style, saying: “Surely I can’t be the only one who hates these soulless identikit Grandstand pubs? Marston’s have ripped out all the character from Cardiff’s historic pubs.”

Another commenter added: “Not impressed”

The comments suggest that the new sports-focused design has not been welcomed by everyone, with some expressing concern that traditional pub character is being lost in favour of a more uniform look.

The £250,000 investment has brought significant changes to The Plough, with the refurbishment designed to offer customers an enhanced experience when watching live sport.

The new setup includes large screens throughout the venue, an upgraded sound system and tiered seating intended to give customers a clear view of the action.

The pub is located at 1 Merthyr Road, Whitchurch, and is part of Marston’s Grandstand sports pub offering.

Despite the criticism, The Plough has now reopened its doors, with its new look marking a significant change for the long-standing Cardiff pub.