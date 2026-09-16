Cardiff punk rockers announce hometown date after supporting Sex Pistols

Amelia Jones

Cardiff’s all-girl punk rockers are returning to home soil as part of their 2026 UK tour, following a run of shows supporting the Sex Pistols.

Outspoken, assertive and gloriously scrappy, Panic Shack are bringing their riotous brand of DIY punk back home with a date at Cardiff’s legendary Clwb Ifor Bach on Saturday 31 October.

The four-piece have quickly carved out a reputation for their raucous live shows, infectious energy and unapologetically political edge. Influenced by pioneering all-female acts including ESG and The Slits, Panic Shack blend sharp social commentary with pounding basslines, jagged guitars and a healthy dose of irreverence.

Their music tackles the realities of modern life head-on. ‘Meal Deal’, from their 2022 EP Baby Shack, takes aim at the ever-increasing cost of living, while ‘I Don’t Really Like It’ confronts toxic masculinity with the band’s characteristic wit and bluntness. There’s little subtlety – and that’s precisely the point.

Formed in Cardiff and signed to independent Welsh label Clwb Creative, Panic Shack have become one of the most exciting names to emerge from Wales’ thriving DIY punk scene. Their live aesthetic is just as distinctive as their sound, with garish animal prints, furious bass and an attitude that feels both confrontational and hugely fun.

The band’s working-class roots are central to their identity, informing songs that speak directly to everyday frustrations while retaining the humour and camaraderie that make their performances so compelling.

Having supported The Sex Pistols on their tour earlier this year, Panic Shack have already shared stages with some of punk’s biggest names. Now they return to Cardiff for a hometown show that promises to be loud, sweaty and impossible to ignore.

Their tour will also take them to Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 17 September at 10am. You can find tickets here.

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