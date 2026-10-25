Cardiff radio station to put on jam-packed show inside bowl at skatepark

Amelia Jones

Three Cardiff bands are set to take over the bowl at a skate park for a night of noise, punk and post-punk music, presented by Radio Sudd.

The event on 14 November 2026 at Spit and Sawdust Skate Park will feature SPIT HOOD, SHLUG and Enabling Behaviour, bringing together three acts from Cardiff’s music scene for an evening of high-energy performances and heavy sounds.

Radio Sudd is a bilingual Welsh radio station championing alternative and underground music, supporting emerging artists and connecting audiences with Wales’ diverse music scene. Alongside its radio programming, the station is involved in live events and collaborations celebrating independent music and Welsh culture.

SPIT HOOD will deliver their distinctive mix of rave, noise and rap, combining electronic influences with an unpredictable, high-intensity sound. Drawing comparisons to artists such as JPEGMAFIA, Death Grips and Injury Reserve, the group promise an energetic performance.

Joining them will be SHLUG, a Welsh noise-punk band known for their abrasive and exhilarating sound. Taking influence from acts including Show Me The Body, Gilla Band and DITZ, the band will bring their own brand of raw, uncompromising punk to the venue.

Completing the line-up are Enabling Behaviour, whose darker, groove-led post-punk sound offers a contrast to the night’s more chaotic performances. With influences including Sonic Youth, Sprints and Gurriers, the group will add another dimension to the event.

The gig will take place inside the bowl at Spit & Sawdust, giving attendees the opportunity to watch performances from different areas of the venue, including standing or sitting around the top of the bowl.

Organisers are also anticipating a lively dancefloor, with attendees encouraged to enjoy the performances while remaining mindful of their surroundings.

A disclaimer issued ahead of the event reminds visitors that the unusual venue layout requires care, particularly for those joining the crowd in the bowl. Attendance is at each person’s own discretion.

With a line-up spanning experimental rap, noise-punk and post-punk, the event brings together Cardiff’s alternative music community for a night of live performances, supported by a station dedicated to championing independent sounds across Wales.

You can purchase tickets here.

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