Cardiff ramen restaurant wins prestigious award for homemade signature ingredient

Amelia Jones

One of Cardiff’s favourite restaurants has received one of the food world’s highest honours, earning the Great Taste Award with its signature ingredient.

Independent restaurant Matsudai Ramen on Clare Road in Cardiff has earned a three-star Great Taste Award for its signature Rayu Chilli Oil.

The award is the highest possible rating awarded by the Great Taste Awards, with just 2% of the 15,038 products entered into the competition receiving the three-star recognition.

Rayu Chilli Oil is a chunky, medium-spiced Japanese-style chilli oil made with Korean gochugaru red pepper, Japanese ichimi togarashi, garlic, ginger, sesame and tamari.

The restaurant began as a series of sold-out pop-up events, and became a nationwide ramen kit business during the pandemic before the team opened their permanent restaurant in Grangetown.

The condiment has become one of Matsudai’s signature products.

Talking about their decision, the judges said: “There is an utterly perfect balance of flavours here. The heat level threatens towards hiccups but is reined in at the last second by the sweetness and the savoury and umami notes.

“There is a backbone of multi-layered sesame throughout. It’s stunning… as good as it gets. The judges had no shame going from tasting to eating!”

The competition is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards. Every product is blind tasted by panels of chefs, food writers, buyers and retailers before receiving a score.

‘Dream result’

Speaking about the achievement, founder James Chant said: “Three stars is the absolute dream result. We knew we were proud of the Rayu, but to have it recognised at the highest possible level by such an experienced and respected group of independent judges is massive for us.

“It started life as our house chilli oil, designed to bring heat, texture and another layer of savoury flavour to our ramen. But it quickly became something people wanted to put on absolutely everything.

“We have always wanted to show that a specialist ramen business from Wales can create products that stand alongside the best in the UK and beyond. This award will hopefully introduce more people across the country to the products we make here in Cardiff.”

The award follows the oil earning praise from acclaimed food critic Jay Rayner, who described it as having “the kind of heat that almost makes you wish you had a sore throat that it could soothe.”

The award-winning Matsudai Rayu Chilli Oil is available in 200ml jars for £6.99 here.

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