Cardiff restaurant crowned the best in the country at major awards

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff restaurant has been crowned the best in Wales at a prestigious food and drink awards ceremony, beating eight other establishments from across the country.

Thomas, The Brasserie, in Pontcanna, took home the Best Restaurant award at the 2026 Muddy Stilettos Awards, securing recognition ahead of a strong shortlist of Welsh dining destinations.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards, also known as the Muddy Awards, are annual awards celebrating independent businesses and local attractions across the UK.

Members of the public nominate their favourite local businesses across a range of categories and the shortlisted finalists go through to a public vote, with regional winners announced afterwards.

The restaurant, led by Pembrokeshire-born chef Tom Simmons, was up against Catch 22 in the Vale of Glamorgan, Heaneys in Pontcanna, Pasture in Cardiff, Silures in Penarth and Sonder, also in Pontcanna.

The shortlist also included The Black Bear Inn in Bettws Newydd, The Dining Room in Abersoch, Ty’n y Cornel Hotel & Restaurant in Tywyn and Ynyshir in Eglwys Fach.

The win marks another significant achievement for Simmons, whose restaurant has undergone a major transformation in recent months.

The restaurant’s latest accolade adds to it previously being named AA Welsh Restaurant of the Year for 2024-25 and earning recognition in the Michelin Guide.

Formerly known as Thomas by Tom Simmons, the venue was relaunched as Thomas, The Brasserie in January 2026, moving away from its previous fine-dining identity towards a more relaxed and accessible brasserie experience.

The changes included a refreshed interior, a new menu and a greater emphasis on making high-quality cooking available to diners throughout the week.

Despite the change in approach, the restaurant has continued to champion Welsh ingredients, with seasonal produce and classic brasserie dishes forming the heart of its offering.

Simmons, who built his reputation through a career spanning some of the UK’s leading kitchens, has long drawn inspiration from his Pembrokeshire roots, bringing Welsh produce together with influences from British and French cooking.

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, The Brasserie offers a fixed menu alongside daily specials that celebrate the very best seasonal produce.

Simmons and his team have been working hard behind the scenes to create beautiful brasserie-style dishes. Diners can choose from a variety of starters, including Mushroom Parfait and Moules Mariniere before enjoying main courses with the likes of Short Rib & Suet pudding (served with baked potato mash and beef jus), Welsh Lamb Saddle (with ratatouille, olives and capers) and Potato Agnolotti (with Parmesan, romesco and hazelnut).

There is also a Daily Specials menu, which includes Sausage & Mash, Beef Wellington and Steak Frites as well as a vast selection of tasty desserts, drinks and appetisers.