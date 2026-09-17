Cardiff reveals Christmas attractions and festive lights switch on for 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Council has announced its festive attractions for Christmas 2026, with Christmas lights due to come on on November 12 and a range of events running into the new year.

The council has issued ‘Ten reasons visiting Cardiff should be top of your Christmas list in 2026’ detailing everything that is happening in the Welsh capital this festive season.

With only 100 days to go until Santa dusts off his sleigh it’s nearly time to start dreaming of a white Christmas and whether you’re wishing for magical memories, thoughtful gifts or a sprinkling of festive cheer in 2026, here are ten reasons visiting Cardiff once the Christmas lights twinkle into life on November 12, should definitely be top of your wish list.

An ice rink in a Castle

The picturesque grounds of Cardiff Castle make the perfect location for a romantic sunset skate, or a day of family fun. Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland Ice Rink and Ice Walk returns from 12 November 2026 until 3 January 2027. This year, why not gather your friends, family or colleagues together to try out the brand new Curling Experience – it’s easy to learn, brilliantly competitive, great fun for groups – and the only time you’ll need to get your skates on is to book your tickets! www.visitcardiff.com/christmas/cardiffs-winter-wonderland/

A Winter Wonderland

There’s no such thing as too much fun at Christmas, and Winter Wonderland on City Hall Lawn has it by the sleigh full. There’s all the fun of the fair – including a brand-new accessible Big Wheel with an impressive new lighting system and cosier gondolas – a full line up of free family entertainment, or the simple pleasure of settling in with a drink at the Sur La Piste apres-ski bar – what better way to spend a Christmas evening! 12 November 2026 to 3 January 2027. Free entry.

An illuminating experience

It wouldn’t be Christmas without lights and ‘Christmas at Bute Park’ will have a mesmerising mile long trail of them to explore. Take a stroll through four enchanting, illuminated worlds – Magic, Wonder, Hope and Joy – each one crafted by local visionaries and world leading lighting designers and reignite the true spirit of Christmas. Tickets for the award-winning trail, which runs from 19 November 2026 until 31 December 2026, are on sale now. www.visitcardiff.com/christmas/cardiff-christmas-lights/

Festival feasting, with a Victorian twist

New this year, Queen Street will be transformed into a Cardiff Victorian Christmas Market. Brought to you by the team behind ‘The Great Cardiff Feast,’ expect stallholders in period costumes, beautifully decorated stalls, live entertainment, roaming performers and plenty of delicious treats to tuck into! November 12 – November 15 (Thurs – Saturday,10am-7pm and Sunday, 10am – 5pm).

Perfect handcrafted gifts

Cardiff’s Christmas Market is the perfect place to find bespoke jewellery, seasonal food and drink, original artwork, beautiful, fused glass work, hand-thrown ceramics, hand-made quilts and textiles and more, all crafted by talented local makers. Browsing the traditional wooden chalets in the city centre is a classic piece of Christmas in Cardiff. 12 November to 23 December 2026 – open late (until 7pm) on Thursdays throughout December.

Atmospheric Arcades

The Victorian’s knew how to do Christmas properly and the city’s Victorian Arcades are steeped in that tradition. Elegantly dressed for Christmas, there’s a simple magic to wandering through the maze of arcades, stopping for a coffee, or a bite to eat, at one of the many independent cafes and restaurants you’ll discover in between browsing the boutique shops. Cardiff’s Victorian heritage doesn’t end with the Arcades – its historic Central Market is the place to head for everything from scented candles to street food and vinyl and vintage clothing – all just a short stroll from Cardiff’s Christmas Market.

Flagship stores

With over 160 brands, St David’s Dewi Sant, is Wales’ largest shopping destination. Home to a flagship Zara, H&M and Sephora, a host of restaurants from family favourites to fine dining at the The Ivy, The Ivy Asia & Gaucho, as well as the UK’s largest Hollywood Bowl where the family can bowl, e-kart or play darts. Its modern architecture and well-known brands provide a striking contrast to the historic arcades and make it a Christmas shopping spot that’s not to be missed.

Cosy cabins

Need a break from buying gifts for your friends and family? Snuggle up in a cosy Festive Quarter cabin this Christmas. An atmospheric Bavarian-themed haven, the Festive Quarter on Working Street is the perfect place to refuel with a beer and a bratwurst to refuel before the next round of Christmas shopping. Open seven days a week from 12 November,throughout the festive period.

Stylish stays…

Christmas in Cardiff is just getting started when the shops close – turning your day trip into a Christmas sleepover in one the capital’s hotels means you get time for even more festive fun! Whether you choose a modern, stylish stay in the bustling city centre, the relaxed luxury of a spa hotel, or a night in the heart of historic Cardiff Bay, you’re sure to enjoy a wonderful Christmas time.

…and shows galore

Is it really Christmas without seeing a show? Oh, no it isn’t! Panto season at the New Theatre runs from 5 December – 3 January with TV presenter Gethin Jones starring as Filipe De Boeuf in Beauty and the Beast. Meanwhile Wales Millennium Centre will host not one, but two smash hit musicals – feelgood classic Mamma Mia! (30 November – 5 December) and inspired by the beloved Roald Dahl story, the award-winning Matilda the Musical (9 December – 17 January). Tickets on sale for all shows now. www.visitcardiff.com/christmas/shows/

With 100 days to go, we’re still making our Christmas in Cardiff list and checking it twice, so for more information and all the latest details as the countdown to the festive season continues, visit: www.visitcardiff.com/christmas

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