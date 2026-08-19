Cardiff set to host major BBC music show for second year

Amelia Jones

BBC Radio 1 is bringing its live music showcase back to Wales this September following the success of last year’s event.

New Music Live will return to Cardiff’s Tramshed on Tuesday, September 29, with DJs Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri announcing the news on air last night.

The event showcases emerging artists and forms part of Radio 1’s support for grassroots music venues across the UK.

The event aims to underline the station’s support for both emerging artists and grassroots venues. It is part of the BBC’s commitment to make more content across the UK, getting closer to audiences to “better reflect, represent and serve” all parts of the country.

Following the success of last year’s event, which featured Cardiff favourites Panic Shack among its four acts, Radio 1 is returning with another line-up showcasing some of the most exciting new music around.

The line-up includes: techno-punk band Fat Dog who have become known for their wild live perfromances, indie rock band Lime Garden from Brighton who self describe as ‘wonk pop,’ Limerick ethereal rock five-piece Theatre and Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent winners Westside Cowboy.

The performances will be broadcast on Radio 1 on Wednesday, September 30, as part of a special New Music Live Cardiff show, presented by Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, Sian Eleri and Alyx Holcombe, from 7-10pm.

Speaking about the event, Jack Saunders said: “I love getting on the road with Radio 1, especially if it’s a sweaty gig with some of our favourite bands. It’s gonna be a great night that once again proves Radio 1’s commitment to supporting local venues.”

Tickets are priced at £12.45 and are available to purchase now.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.