Cardiff shop reveals reopening date with freebies for first 150 customers

Amelia Jones

A popular Cardiff city centre shop is getting a makeover and will reopen its doors next week with freebies, prizes and goody bags for customers.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has announced that its Cardiff store at St David’s shopping centre is currently undergoing a refresh before reopening on Friday, October 2 at 10am.

The retailer is inviting shoppers to be among the first through the doors when the revamped store opens, with the first 150 customers set to receive a free goody bag.

There will also be a full day of freebies, prizes and other surprises as the store celebrates its reopening.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, known for its colourful and often unusual range of homeware, gifts, stationery, toys and everyday products, has encouraged customers to head into the store and see the changes for themselves.

The Cardiff store is located inside St David’s shopping centre, making it a convenient stop for those already heading into the city centre to shop.

The reopening comes as Flying Tiger gives the Cardiff shop a new look, with the retailer promising a day of activities alongside the newly updated space.

The company said customers can expect “freebies, prizes and magic throughout the day” as part of the reopening celebrations.

With only 150 goody bags available, shoppers hoping to pick one up will need to get there early on the morning of the reopening.

The retailer is also encouraging customers to download the Flying Tiger Copenhagen Club app ahead of their visit. Those who use the app can receive a discount on their first purchase in store.

The Cardiff store will reopen at 10am on Friday, October 2, with the celebrations taking place throughout the day.

Customers can keep up with the latest updates from Flying Tiger Copenhagen through its Cardiff store and Club app.

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