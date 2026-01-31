Cardiff singer set to perform half time show at Six Nations game

Ella Groves

A Cardiff-based singer has been announced as the half-time entertainment for the Six Nations Wales v France match at the Principality Stadium next month.

Sharing the news on their social media, the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Molly Roberts would be “taking centre stage” for the halftime show.

Molly is a fast-emerging Welsh singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt vocals and stirring melodies who shot into the spotlight when her song ‘Goodbye‘ went viral with over 2 million views.

Since then she has racked up numerous career milestones including performing at Latitude Festival, opening for Jess Glynne at Cardiff Castle, and supporting GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge.

Now the next major step in her singing journey is here as she will be performing at the Principality Stadium in front of a home crowd during Wales’ biggest sporting weekend.

Her performance will be broadcast live as part of the Six Nations coverage on BBC One on 15 February.

On the opportunity to perform at the match, Molly said: “Performing a half-time show at Principality Stadium is a huge dream come true. Being from Cardiff, there’s no bigger or more iconic stage to sing on.

“With my grandfather having played for Wales in the 1960s, it makes the moment even more special.

“I can’t wait to perform, feel the match-day buzz, and take in the atmosphere. Good luck Wales!”

Molly will be releasing her highly anticipated new single ‘Hurricane’ on 6 February ahead of her Six Nations performance. Her debut EP will be released later in 2026.

You can find out more about Molly’s music on her social media or her website.