Cardiff social media sensation Ben Ellis shares new music

Ahead of his upcoming sold-out tour, Cardiff-born singer-songwriter and social media sensation Ben Ellis has shared his eagerly awaited new project, The Hollywood EP and new single, Burner Phone.

A compelling mix of raw storytelling, heartfelt ballads and infectious anthems, the EP confirms Ellis as one of the UK’s most exciting new artists.

The release marks a pivotal career moment as Ellis prepares to embark on his first-ever sold-out UK headline tour, kicking off in Manchester on February 24, followed by stops in his hometown, Cardiff (February 25) and Edinburgh (March 2)—the latter marking his debut performance in the Scottish capital.

Following a breakout year in 2024, including a UK & European support tour with Henry Moodie, Ellis announced his headline run to overwhelming demand—selling out all six dates in minutes, with over 1,000 tickets snapped up by eager fans.

New single

To celebrate the release of his latest EP, Ben shared a new video for the single, Burner Phone, to his YouTube account yesterday.

With touches of innovative production reminiscent of Jai Paul, the single is the perfect showcase for Ben’s unforgettable voice.

He said: “This is a song i’m proud of for so many reasons, and I wanted to give you guys one last jumpscare before the whole EP is out on Friday.

“The next couple of weeks are gunna be insane with tour just around the corner I CAN’T WAIT!!!”

Ben is a huge advocate for his homeland, and has used his position to help give a platform to up and coming Welsh talent.

He started a new music night ‘PLUCK’ in Cardiff to champion new Welsh talent alongside BBC Radio 1 presenters Sam & Danni and his creative director Finlay McDonald.

His previous projects have received huge support from BBC Radio 1 featuring on a variety of shows with Mollie King saying “He is one of the loveliest guys in Pop right now” and Jodie Bryant naming Ben as “One of the most exciting names in new music” in Radio 1’s Class of 2023.

As well as this, Ben accumulated a total of 22 weeks on BBC Radio Wales’ “Welsh A-List” throughout the release of “The Ed’s House EP” and his previous tracks “No One Sleeps In Hollywood” “DEEP!” and “Does It Get Cold In California”.

Meteoric rise

Ben’s star is most certainly rising, with hundreds of thousands of followers across his social media platforms.

To date, Ben has utilised these platforms to showcase his music and also to engage with his audience in a way that brings them along on his journey – and his relationship with his fans is incredibly unique, as he has created a community that see him as a friend not just an artist.

Ben has 2.1 million streams, Spotify play listing on New Music Friday UK, Fresh Finds, and SALT, a total of 22 weeks on BBC Radio Wales’s ‘Welsh A List’, and multiple BBC Radio 1 plays, supported by Mollie King, Jodie Bryant & Maia Beth.

Adding to the momentum, Ellis has been confirmed as a support on Alfie Dukes’ 16-date UK & EU tour in April/May.

With The Hollywood EP confirming Ben’s superb musicianship and star quality, this young lad from the ‘Diff is deserving of every accolade that comes his way.

Ben is flying the flag for Welsh talent, doing his home city and country more than proud, and poised for another unforgettable year.

The Hollywood EP couldn’t be a better, more fitting soundtrack.

Stay up to date with Ben Ellis via his Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music.

