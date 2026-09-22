Cardiff street food trader makes history after being crowned best in Europe

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff street food trader has made history after being crowned the best street food trader in Europe.

Cegin HalfnHalf took the top prize at the 2026 European Street Food Awards final in Saarbrücken, Germany, becoming the first ever trader to win the Welsh, British and European Street Food Awards titles.

The Cardiff business, which has a café on Cathedral Road, was among traders from across Europe who fought their way through 13 national Street Food Awards competitions over the summer to earn a place in the final, which took place from September 18 to 20.

Traders travelled from across the continent to compete, transporting the ingredients needed to prepare their dishes before cooking for both members of the public and a judging panel made up of Michelin-star chefs, restaurant critics and food enthusiasts.

Cegin HalfnHalf, which showcases Welsh-inspired cooking with an Indian influence, eventually took first place ahead of Poland’s Le Paczek in second and Sweden’s Nenna’s in third.

At the heart of the business is Kuldeep Singh , a chef who trained under Indian cookery legend Arvind Saraswat as well as chefs Michel Roux and Pierre Koffmann, and who has also worked at Benares.

The team combines locally sourced ingredients with Indian cooking techniques and contemporary street food, with its menu featuring slow-cooked meats, rich gravies and Welsh flavours.

Singh is also behind the business’s six-hour biryani, which is slow-cooked in a sealed pot and has become one of its standout dishes.

Cegin HalfnHalf finished ahead of Poland’s Le Paczek, who took second place, and Sweden’s Nenna’s, who finished third.

Cegin HalfnHalf’s victory completes an unprecedented run of success for the Cardiff trader, having already been crowned the best street food trader in Wales before going on to win the British title.

The business has now added the European crown, making it the first trader to hold all three titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Street Food Awards (@europeanstreetfoodawards)

Another Cardiff trader, Fire & Flank, also enjoyed success at the competition, winning the Best Vegetarian award for its Vegan Steak & Fries. The team also finished second in the People’s Choice Award for best dish.

The results mark a major achievement for Cardiff’s street food scene, with two local traders picking up awards at the European competition.

Cegin HalfnHalf’s European victory comes after the trader was previously crowned the best street food in both Wales and Britain, completing a run of success that has now taken the Cardiff business to the top of the European competition.

Responding to the news on social media, Singh said: “We are still in shock, and I need to see my wife, kids and dog to absorb everything that has happened with us.

Please give us some time and, I’d [sic] respond to you all.”

You can follow them on social media here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.